PSU’s Souliere and Wall nominated for Hobey Baker Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Men’s Hockey has gotten off to a solid 17-8-1 start to the season and a big reason why is having star talent. Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were both nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.
No. 1 Penn State wrestling beats Michigan State at sold-out Rec Hall
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Michigan State 34-6 at a sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the year, with a 10-0 record. In the victory over Michigan State, Penn State had 28 takedowns. The victory comes just two...
Thompson, Lady Lions snap beat Wisconsin, snap three-game losing skid
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions beat Wisconsin 74-69 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior guard Taniyah Thompson had a season-high 27 points. Madison-native Lelani Kapinus had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. She tallied her 500th career point.
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop.
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20.
Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County house fire, investigation ongoing
A man suffered "significant injuries" after a house fire in Perry County on Monday.
Firearms stolen from Cumberland County gun shop
A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning.
