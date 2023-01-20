ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Hartford Papa Murphy's

HARTFORD, Wis. - A car crashed into a Hartford Papa Murphy's on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. off of State Highway 60. The car was driving through the parking lot when it failed to slow down or stop, ultimately coming to a rest inside the customer area.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Burnham crash; driver struck tree, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 near 35th and Burnham. Police say a motorist that was speeding lost control and collided with a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment. The fire was...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-794 semi crash, traffic diverted at Van Buren

MILWAUKEE - A semitruck crash shut down eastbound Interstate 794 at Van Buren Street on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened around 12:05 p.m. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi tipped over where eastbound traffic turns south approaching the Hoan Bridge. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Fire Station 28 reopens on N. 30th Street

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 23, to commemorate the recommissioning of the Fire station and Engine 28. As a result of the pilot program, a Wauwatosa fire engine replaced Milwaukee fire engine 35 and Engine Company 28 was recommissioned. The change will reduce response times and expand coverage when firefighters and emergency medical personnel are needed in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11 Milwaukee shootings over 2 days, youngest victim 13

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 11 shootings Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. On Saturday, six people were shot, and one person was killed. On Sunday, shootings killed one person and sent six people to the hospital. The youngest victim killed over the weekend was just 14. The youngest victim hurt is 13.
MILWAUKEE, WI

