FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Hartford Papa Murphy's
HARTFORD, Wis. - A car crashed into a Hartford Papa Murphy's on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. off of State Highway 60. The car was driving through the parking lot when it failed to slow down or stop, ultimately coming to a rest inside the customer area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Burnham crash; driver struck tree, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 near 35th and Burnham. Police say a motorist that was speeding lost control and collided with a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, driver 'did not have a license,' prosecutors say
Dejaun Johnson is charged in connection with the Jan. 17 crash near Sherman and Villard that killed Damarius McCray. Family told FOX6 McCray bought his car two days before the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment. The fire was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-794 semi crash, traffic diverted at Van Buren
MILWAUKEE - A semitruck crash shut down eastbound Interstate 794 at Van Buren Street on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened around 12:05 p.m. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi tipped over where eastbound traffic turns south approaching the Hoan Bridge. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office,...
Driver arrested in crash that closed US 151 for 7 hours Sunday
CALAMUS, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver Sunday after a crash that shut down traffic on US 151 for seven hours. Deputies were called to the area of US 151 just north of East Salem Road at around 2:05 p.m. after a report of a rollover crash. Crews arriving on scene found damaged power lines laying across...
Fox11online.com
Community comes together after deadly Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side of...
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
wearegreenbay.com
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Fire Station 28 reopens on N. 30th Street
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 23, to commemorate the recommissioning of the Fire station and Engine 28. As a result of the pilot program, a Wauwatosa fire engine replaced Milwaukee fire engine 35 and Engine Company 28 was recommissioned. The change will reduce response times and expand coverage when firefighters and emergency medical personnel are needed in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11 Milwaukee shootings over 2 days, youngest victim 13
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 11 shootings Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. On Saturday, six people were shot, and one person was killed. On Sunday, shootings killed one person and sent six people to the hospital. The youngest victim killed over the weekend was just 14. The youngest victim hurt is 13.
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
