ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
z100missoula.com

One Less Missoula Grocer Without Self Check Out Looming

It is now official, there is at least one fewer grocery store in Missoula that won't be without "self" check out stations very soon. My neighborhood grocery store is currently installing "self" check out stations. I knew it was only a matter of time, but I always admired and appreciated that they didn't have them.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Why is Missoula Called Zootown?

Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Northbound lanes open after accident on Eastside Highway

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the northbound lanes of Eastside Highway north of Stevensville are now open and traffic has resumed. Officials reported a two vehicle accident had blocked the northbound lanes Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred near Wilderness Lane. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office posted...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

Missing man found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula police have canceled the missing person advisory for Bruce Bardo. Bardo has been located and is safe. Missoula police thank everyone for their assistance.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana Grizzlies football team adds five transfers to spring roster

The Grizzly football program officially added five new transfers to the roster on the first week of classes at the University of Montana, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Friday. Montana bolstered the defense with three additions in key positions, with redshirt senior D-lineman Hayden Harris coming in from UCLA, redshirt...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Rattlesnake RV fire leaves one injured

A fire in Missoula's Rattlesnake neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person injured and destroyed a recreational vehicle. At 1:37 p.m., the Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire and possible explosion at Rattlesnake Drive and Chokecherry Lane, according to a press release from MFD. First-responding crews found an...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy