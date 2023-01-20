Read full article on original website
Missoula vacation rental fees could soar to over $500 annually
If you own a vacation rental home in the City of Missoula, it looks like you could be forced into channeling some of your profits for higher fees to operate within the Garden City. The Missoula City Council is pressing ahead with plans to hold a public hearing on boosting...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
z100missoula.com
One Less Missoula Grocer Without Self Check Out Looming
It is now official, there is at least one fewer grocery store in Missoula that won't be without "self" check out stations very soon. My neighborhood grocery store is currently installing "self" check out stations. I knew it was only a matter of time, but I always admired and appreciated that they didn't have them.
Missoula Bank President Warns of Check Fraud and Financial Scams
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News reached out to Scott Burke, President and CEO of Missoula's First Security Bank (a division of Glacier Bank) this week after receiving an email from the bank warning customers to beware of attempts at fraud and other financial scams that are becoming more prevalent throughout his industry.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
Missoula vacancy rates in multi-family housing climb, rental prices soften
According to Sterling, which conducted the research, most of the new availability is located off Mullan and Reserve Street in the growing Sxwtpqyen neighborhood.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
NBCMontana
Northbound lanes open after accident on Eastside Highway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the northbound lanes of Eastside Highway north of Stevensville are now open and traffic has resumed. Officials reported a two vehicle accident had blocked the northbound lanes Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred near Wilderness Lane. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office posted...
Missoula Sleepy Inn removal approved, property to be cleared by April
The old Sleepy Inn property could be removed and prepared for redevelopment as early as April, setting the stage for redevelopment in the area.
NBCMontana
Missing man found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula police have canceled the missing person advisory for Bruce Bardo. Bardo has been located and is safe. Missoula police thank everyone for their assistance.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Drugs Within Reach of a Toddler
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is one more than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence. “In one, the defendant...
Missoula, Kalispell Firehouse Subs helping firefighter, family
Firehouse Subs in Missoula and Kalispell hosted an event to help support a Kalispell firefighter and his family.
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies football team adds five transfers to spring roster
The Grizzly football program officially added five new transfers to the roster on the first week of classes at the University of Montana, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Friday. Montana bolstered the defense with three additions in key positions, with redshirt senior D-lineman Hayden Harris coming in from UCLA, redshirt...
montanarightnow.com
Rattlesnake RV fire leaves one injured
A fire in Missoula's Rattlesnake neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person injured and destroyed a recreational vehicle. At 1:37 p.m., the Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire and possible explosion at Rattlesnake Drive and Chokecherry Lane, according to a press release from MFD. First-responding crews found an...
Rattlesnake neighborhood doesn't receive mail for 2 weeks, USPS responds
A resident from the Rattlesnake reached out to MTN News looking for answers about why she had not received mail in over two weeks.
