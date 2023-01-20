ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks stop Flyers 4-1

By Breandan Rook
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y44lr_0kKx8F7s00

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Joe and Caley breakdown the contributing players of this victory and the strength of the goaltender Peter Mrázek and his strong comeback since Seattle. Later we hear from goaltender Peter Mrázek and defenseman Jake McCabe.

The Blackhawks are on the road Saturday, January 21st to face the St. Louis Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:00pm.

More Blackhawks coverage Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Live Nation and Ticketmaster get front seat on Capitol Hill

Evan Lambert, NewsNation Washington, D.C. correspondent, joins Lisa Dent to recap the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the state of competition in the ticketing industry following the Taylor Swift tour mishap which resulted in many fans not being able to secure tickets. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor Greene committee posts

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) deflected questions about Rep. Marjorie Greene’s (R-Ga.) committee posts on Sunday, saying that it’s not up to him to decide panel assignments. Greene was selected to sit on the House Homeland Security Committee and House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Tuesday after being stripped of her committee assignments by Democrats in 2021. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios

Correction: Democrats held a 222-212 advantage in the previous congress. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday that Democrats have reached an agreement with House Republicans on the remaining standing committee ratios for the upcoming term. “These ratios are consistent with an inversion of those from the prior Congress where Democrats held a similarly […]
WGN Radio

Oscar nominations announced; ‘Everything,’ ‘Banshees’ lead the pack

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
WGN Radio

Schumer declines to endorse Sinema 2024 reelection

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday declined to say whether he would back Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she runs for reelection, though he praised her as an “excellent” senator. “Look, Sen. Sinema is an excellent Congress member and Senate member, and she’s done a lot of good things here, but it’s […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Hobbs continuing Ducey practice of sending migrants out of Arizona

Arizona’s new Democratic governor will continue her Republican predecessor’s policy of busing migrants north, with some changes. In a news conference Friday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) left open the possibility of keeping the busing policy but said her administration would verify its efficacy. “We need to look at that practice and make sure that […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy