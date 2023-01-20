Thanks a latte. A TikToker claims she mistook a woman for a fluffy dog while taking an order at the Starbucks drive-thru. Libby Owens, who goes by the username @mydadcallsmebilly on the social media platform, is getting roasted for her viral reveal. The five-second clip’s grande premiere Tuesday has driven over 775,000 views. In the video, she films herself with her mouth agape, holding back a laugh, as she shares the so-called “dog” was just a woman wearing a fur coat. “When I said, ‘Awwww do you want a puppuccino’ to a guy in the drive thru with a fluffy dog in the passenger...

30 MINUTES AGO