Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 64, Northern Freeze 58
Anoka 75, Champlin Park 64
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Kimball 47
Avail Academy 44, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43
Barnesville 79, Minnewaska 38
Battle Lake 62, Hillcrest Lutheran 60
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64, Royalton 42
Bemidji 82, Hibbing 28
Border West 80, Rothsay 44
Buffalo 56, Irondale 52
Central Minnesota Christian 77, Canby 74
Chatfield 77, Fillmore Central 59
Climax/Fisher 59, Bagley 48
Concordia Academy 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54
Cromwell 53, Braham 42
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Detroit Lakes 68
Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59
East Central 65, Ogilvie 60
East Grand Forks 71, Fosston 58
Eden Valley-Watkins 76, Holdingford 46
Goodhue 62, Byron 51
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 71, Win-E-Mac 64
Greenway 62, Hill City 38
Hancock 72, Brandon-Evansville 66
Henning 89, Bertha-Hewitt 39
Holy Family Catholic 81, Hutchinson 42
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, Minneota 43
LILA 73, Hmong Academy 28
Lakeview 93, Renville County West 51
Lakeville North 76, Burnsville 59
Lakeville South 80, Shakopee 64
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, LeSueur-Henderson 39
Liberty Classical 78, Community of Peace 54
Menahga 58, Pillager 40
Mesabi East 80, International Falls 28
Moorhead 81, Fargo North, N.D. 78
Nevis 65, Cass Lake-Bena 58
New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60
Norwood-Young America 84, Sibley East 46
Parkers Prairie 64, Ashby 38
Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 23
Pelican Rapids 70, Breckenridge 57
Pequot Lakes 64, Crosby-Ironton 41
Pierz 65, Upsala 49
Pine City 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 56
Rockford 46, Annandale 45
Rosemount 53, Eastview 47
Rushford-Peterson 71, St. Charles 34
Sacred Heart 63, Mahnomen/Waubun 51
Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 65, Marshall 46
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 92, New Ulm Cathedral 52
Spring Grove 60, Lanesboro 46
Springfield 59, Sleepy Eye 47
St. Francis 72, Monticello 61
Stephen-Argyle 74, Warroad 68
Thief River Falls 90, Roseau 39
Totino-Grace 94, Osseo 73
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, MACCRAY 61
Verndale 57, New York Mills 44
Watertown-Mayer 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41
Wayzata 68, Edina 57
West Central 56, Sauk Centre 50
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Murray County Central 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cleveland vs. Alden-Conger, ppd.
Duluth Marshall vs. Proctor, ccd.
Edgerton vs. St. James Area, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.
Grand Meadow vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.
Lewiston-Altura vs. Caledonia, ppd.
