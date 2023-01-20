ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Percentage of Long-Term Bicton ($BTC) Holders Hits New High, Data Shows

The percentage of Bitcoin ($BTC) investors holding onto the flagship cryptocurrency for longer periods of time reached a new all-time in December of last year, as HODLers are weathering the bear market while waiting for a trend reversal. According to data from leading digital asset market data provider, cryptocurrency markets...
$BTC Is Up 25% Since Peter Schiff Said It Was ‘Time To Drop Bitcoin’

On 12 January 2023, with $BTC trading around the $18,200 level, gold bug Peter Schiff must have thought it was pretty safe to make another bearish about Bitcoin; unfortunately for him, his thinking has turned out to be wrong based on how well Bitcoin has been performing so far in 2023.
$BNB: Binance Acknowledges Error in Mixing B-Tokens’ Collateral and Customer Funds

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acknowledged that it mistakenly kept the collateral for some of its B-Tokens, which represent tokenized versions of various cryptocurrencies on the $BNB Chain, in the same wallet as the exchange users’ funds. According to a recently published Bloomberg report, the reserves for nearly half...
Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade

A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
Ethereum Whale With Over $500 Million in Assets Accumulated 18.8 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB)

Blockchain data shows that a massive Ethereum ($ETH) whale with over $500 million in total assets has now accumulated over 18.8. trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens since they started buying the meme-inspired cryptocurrency in July 2022. According to data from blockchain wallet management platform Zerion, the whale has been accumulating...

