cryptoglobe.com
Percentage of Long-Term Bicton ($BTC) Holders Hits New High, Data Shows
The percentage of Bitcoin ($BTC) investors holding onto the flagship cryptocurrency for longer periods of time reached a new all-time in December of last year, as HODLers are weathering the bear market while waiting for a trend reversal. According to data from leading digital asset market data provider, cryptocurrency markets...
cryptoglobe.com
XRP’s Market Capitalization Surges by Over $1 Billion in 24 Hours, Fueled by Increased Investor Interest
The total market capitalization of the $XRP token has grown by over $1 billion in only 24 hours, at a time in which investors’ interest in the cryptocurrency space has been surging and prices have risen significantly. According to TradingView data, $XRP’s market capitalization moved from over $20 billion...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC Is Up 25% Since Peter Schiff Said It Was ‘Time To Drop Bitcoin’
On 12 January 2023, with $BTC trading around the $18,200 level, gold bug Peter Schiff must have thought it was pretty safe to make another bearish about Bitcoin; unfortunately for him, his thinking has turned out to be wrong based on how well Bitcoin has been performing so far in 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Jim Cramer Says “Ignore the Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin’s Bouncing”
Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer says he is not impressed with Bitcoin’s recent price surge. Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of the financial news website TheStreet.
cryptoglobe.com
Genesis Coin Inc, Powering 35% of Global Bitcoin ATM Transactions, Acquired by Bitstop Founders
Genesis Coin Inc, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard and Carrillo, who also founded Bitstop,...
cryptoglobe.com
$BNB: Binance Acknowledges Error in Mixing B-Tokens’ Collateral and Customer Funds
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acknowledged that it mistakenly kept the collateral for some of its B-Tokens, which represent tokenized versions of various cryptocurrencies on the $BNB Chain, in the same wallet as the exchange users’ funds. According to a recently published Bloomberg report, the reserves for nearly half...
Asian stocks rise to 7-month highs, hot inflation boosts Australian dollar
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Asian equities extended their winning run to scale their highest levels in seven months on Wednesday, with South Korean stocks leading the way, and the Australian dollar hit multi-month highs as surging inflation made higher interest rates more likely.
cryptoglobe.com
Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Whale With Over $500 Million in Assets Accumulated 18.8 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB)
Blockchain data shows that a massive Ethereum ($ETH) whale with over $500 million in total assets has now accumulated over 18.8. trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens since they started buying the meme-inspired cryptocurrency in July 2022. According to data from blockchain wallet management platform Zerion, the whale has been accumulating...
