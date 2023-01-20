ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue West 58, Gretna 47

Conestoga 45, Falls City 40

Elkhorn 59, Beatrice 46

Elkhorn South 83, Omaha Northwest 63

Johnson County Central 67, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53

Lincoln Lutheran 75, Archbishop Bergan 52

Lincoln Pius X 57, Lincoln Southwest 53

Lincoln Southeast 61, Lincoln High 57, OT

Millard South 57, Millard West 55

Nebraska City Lourdes 61, Lewiston 56

Nebraska Lutheran 65, College View Academy 16

Omaha Concordia 52, Lincoln Christian 16

Ralston 72, Plattsmouth 56

RCC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 81, Omaha Gross Catholic 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alma vs. Loomis, ppd.

Arapahoe vs. Southern Valley, ppd.

Aurora vs. Kearney Catholic, ppd.

Broken Bow vs. Gothenburg, ppd.

Cambridge vs. Dundy County-Stratton, ccd.

Cozad vs. Lexington, ppd.

Cross County vs. Giltner, ccd.

Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ppd.

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Grand Island Northwest, ppd.

Hastings vs. Columbus, ppd.

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge vs. Battle Creek, ppd.

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Diller-Odell, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Oakland-Craig, ppd.

Osceola vs. McCool Junction, ppd.

Parkview Christian vs. Heartland, ppd.

Raymond Central vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.

Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, ppd.

Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ppd.

South Loup vs. Ansley-Litchfield, ppd.

Walthill vs. Homer, ppd.

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Paxton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

