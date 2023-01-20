Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almont 63, Algonac 59
Baldwin 61, Brethren 54
Battle Creek Academy 46, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 45
Britton-Deerfield 63, Sand Creek 51
Brooklyn Columbia Central 48, Hudson 40
Burton Genesee Christian 62, Webberville 28
Canton Prep 49, Detroit Cesar Chavez 37
Charlton Heston 36, Oscoda 20
Concord 45, Jonesville 32
DeWitt 79, East Lansing 77
East Jordan 67, Elk Rapids 29
Erie-Mason 46, Adrian Madison 43
Ferndale 48, Clarkston 32
Gibraltar Carlson 61, Trenton 56
Grass Lake 45, Vandercook Lake Jackson 24
Grayling 71, Harbor Springs 62
Hancock 45, Calumet 43
Hartford 72, Bloomingdale 53
Hillsdale Academy 56, Tekonsha 38
Imlay City 61, North Branch 35
Lake Linden-Hubbell 38, Bessemer 33
Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Stockbridge 45
Lansing Christian 53, Calhoun Christian 25
Lansing Eastern 70, Haslett 46
Lansing Waverly 66, Grand Ledge 33
Leslie 49, Perry 29
Lincoln Park 71, Southgate Anderson 33
Litchfield 35, Jackson Christian 26
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49, Ann Arbor Greenhills 39
Manistee Catholic Central 51, Walkerville 47
Marion 44, Mesick 42
Mason 67, Williamston 52
Michigan Center 61, Hanover-Horton 51
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 55
Napoleon 58, East Jackson 41
Oakland Intl 64, Detroit Frontier 59
Okemos 70, Holt 55
Olivet 72, Vermontville Maple Valley 32
Onsted 55, Blissfield 37
Painesdale Jeffers 84, Ewen - Trout Creek 36
Pittsford 55, Camden-Frontier 33
Quincy 68, Springport 41
Reading 46, Union City 40, OT
Richmond 53, Croswell-Lexington 44
Royal Oak Shrine 57, Allen Park Cabrini 35
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 66, Covert 44
Summerfield 54, Whitmore Lake 41
Taylor 50, Dearborn Edsel Ford 36
Tecumseh 66, Jackson 59, OT
Vestaburg 55, Blanchard Montabella 46
Waldron 35, Burr Oak 22
Westland Universal 46, Southfield Manoogian 42
Whiteford 80, Morenci 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Florence, Wis. vs. Norway, ccd.
Vanderbilt vs. Charlevoix, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
