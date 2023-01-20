Read full article on original website
People of Color Comprise Nearly 60% of County’s Population
Nearly 60% of Montgomery County residents are people of color, according to the county Planning Department. The jurisdiction has seen a “dramatic change in racial composition of the county since the 1960s, when we were less than 4% people of color,” according to Caroline McCarthy, chief of research and strategic projects with the Planning Department, during a county council meeting Tuesday.
County RainScape Rebate Program Reopens Feb. 1
Montgomery County will accept applications for the RainScapes Rebate Program starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The program, which offers rebates to homeowners who make improvements to reduce stormwater runoff, stopped accepting applications on Sept. 2, 2022. The application portal will reopen on Feb 1 for two months and will close again on March 31.
‘A Real Staple for the Community’: Lakeforest Mall Closing at the End of March
Lakeforest Mall is set to close at the end of March. In 2021, the Gaithersburg City Council unanimously approved the Lakeforest Master Plan, looking ahead to the site’s future. Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, who was a Gaithersburg councilmember at the time, told MyMCM on Friday that the new mixed-use development will provide “incredible amenities” like green space, mixed-use housing, retail and commercial.
James Bridgers Named County Chief of Public Health Services
Dr. James Bridgers, who has been acting health officer and chief of public health services for Montgomery County since September 2021, unanimously was named chief of public health services Tuesday morning. Dr. Travis Gayles left in September 2021 as the county health officer to take a new job in California.
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 23, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Jan. 23 and it looks like clouds today with rain this morning. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Evan Glass will hold his media briefing today at 1:30 p.m to discuss the county’s proposed capital budget and the 5 year plan for capital improvements. He will also highlight the next steps to fill three upcoming vacancies for the Planning Board. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
Westfield Montgomery Hosts Lunar New Year Celebrations
Westfield Montgomery mall kicked off the Lunar New Year Sunday with a festive celebration full of modern and time-honored traditions. Hosted in partnership with the Chinese Culture and Community Service Center (CCACC), the center welcomed nearly 1,500 patrons to take part in a series of well-designed and prepared cultural performances, including traditional dragon and lion dances, artistic demonstrations, and martial arts.
MCPS Hosting Fentanyl and Narcan Training Forum on Jan. 28
Fentanyl use — especially among young people — is a growing health problem around the country and in Montgomery County. That is why Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in partnership with the Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations is holding an event called Family Forum on Fentanyl & Life Saving Narcan Training on Saturday, Jan. 28th at Clarksburg High School. Health leaders are urging parents, students, and staff to attend.
Swastikas Found at 3 MCPS Schools in Past Week
During the past week, swastikas were drawn on student desks in three separate schools. Both Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery County Council strongly condemned these incidents. At Silver Creek Elementary School in Kensington, Principal Tiffany N. Awkard sent an email to parents. “As a No Place for Hate school,...
Things To Do on Friday for Students with No School
County schools are closed this Friday, Jan. 27 due to a professional day for the teachers. Parents who are looking for things for their student to do on Friday, may want to explore the options available through the county recreation and parks departments. Alternatives for Students Age 6-12 The Kids...
Suspects, Pretending to be Police, Break into Germantown Home
Three armed suspects pretending to be Montgomery County police officers broke into a home in Germantown but did not take any money or property. One shot was fired, but no one was struck, according to police. Police responded to a home in the 21100 block of Archstone Way at 3...
Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery
Police said they are investigating a home invasion robbery in the Wheaton-Glenmont area. Last Wednesday, Jan. 18, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallan Avenue for the reported crime, per a release from MCPD. According to police, at about 8 p.m., the victim heard...
Churchill Students Stage Walk Out Against Antisemitism
Several hundred Winston Churchill High School students walked out of class around noon Monday in support of their Jewish classmates, who continue to be subjected to antisemitic words and actions. Last week, swastikas were drawn on desks in three Montgomery County Public Schools. Last month, someone spray painted “Jews Not...
MCPS Offering Free SAT Prep Tutoring
Many high school students will apply to colleges in the coming months. Strong standardized test scores, as well as good grades and a challenging high school curriculum are all important. Most students need to prepare to do their best on college entrance exams. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is offering tutoring sessions to help students prepare for the SAT which is administered by the College Board.
Reward Offered Leading to Arrest for Hate Graffiti
Following multiple incidents of antisemitic graffiti and flyers, two Jewish organizations joined together to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible. The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington have put up $2,500 each to...
‘Zero Tolerance For Hate,’ Council President Reiterates Following Antisemitic Flyers
After 11 people were killed in a California shooting following Lunar New Year celebrations and antisemitic flyers were sent out over the weekend in Kensington, Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass reiterated that the council has “zero tolerance for hate of any kind.”. “Hate will neither scare nor silence...
Saban Pays Recruiting Visit to Good Counsel High School
Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban made a recruiting visit to Good Counsel High School in Olney Monday talking with players and coaches. Saban has won seven national championships including six at Alabama. Last week, several other college coaches visited the Olney school including Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dabo Swinney...
