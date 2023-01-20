ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 63, Liberty-Bedford 28

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Greenbrier Christian 52

Blacksburg 64, Pulaski County 55

Broadwater Academy 76, Isle of Wight Academy 57

Buckingham County 46, Appomattox 45

Buffalo Gap 59, Grace Christian 46

Carroll County 72, Fort Chiswell 45

Clarke County 71, Page County 43

Colgan 52, Riverbend 41

East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 45

Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Dayspring Christian Academy 27

Fishburne Military 65, Tandem Friends School 34

Floyd County 70, James River-Buchanan 55

Freedom (W) 67, Forest Park 29

Graham 58, Twin Springs 53

Hargrave Military 76, GW-Danville 63

Jefferson Forest 55, Brookville 31

Kettle Run 58, Liberty-Bealeton 55

Liberty Christian 67, Rustburg 57

Luray 49, Mountain View 46

Madison County 52, Woodstock Central 42

Maggie L. Walker GS 77, West Point 27

Mathews 76, King William 70

Menchville 71, Phoebus 45

Miller School 85, Va. Episcopal 45

Monacan 82, J.R. Tucker 60

Nandua 78, Crisfield, Md. 33

New Covenant 69, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42

Norfolk Collegiate 70, Norfolk Christian School 17

Northampton 94, Chincoteague 46

Northside 72, Cave Spring 64

Oak Hill Academy 62, Asheville School, N.C. 54

Park View-Sterling 64, Trinity at Meadowview 29

Paw Paw, W.Va. 58, Timber Ridge 26

Peninsula Catholic 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 58

Radford 51, Alleghany 33

Randolph-Macon Academy 73, Fredericksburg Academy 15

Roanoke Catholic 82, The Covenant School 46

Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Jefferson Christian 28

Salem 46, Christiansburg 43

Steward School 66, Hampton Roads 47

Sussex Central 55, Appomattox Regional GS 22

Virginia Academy 77, Christ Chapel Academy 62

Virginia High 78, Northwood 52

Walsingham Academy 69, Veritas Classic Christian School 48

Westmoreland County 72, Colonial Beach 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Belfry 48, Magoffin Co. 45 Caldwell Co. 63, University Heights 30 Franklin-Simpson 66, Allen Co.-Scottsville 35
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy