Kings Park, NY

News 12

MTA: LIRR service to Grand Central Madison to begin tomorrow

The countdown is on for the opening of the long delayed Grand Central Madison station. The MTA announced on Monday that Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison will begin Wednesday. The first train is scheduled to originate at Jamaica at 10:45 a.m., and run express to the...
MADISON, CT
CBS New York

Brightwaters residents face fines for using string to keep Canada geese of their lawns

BRIGHTWATERS, N.Y. -- A Long Island village's explosive Canada goose population has residents trying a do-it-yourself approach to keep the birds - and droppings - off their lawns. But they could face fines for violating a village code. In the south shore village of Brightwaters, beautiful lake views come with a byproduct of living that close to nature: goose droppings - everywhere. "My wife and I were just chasing the geese off the lawn," said Joe Pers. "It was bad. I filled up a whole garbage can in about two weeks time."Pers found his feathered neighbors overwhelming."I came home one day and found...
BRIGHTWATERS, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport

NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town

Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

Owners of vacated CA Technologies’ campus paid pennies on the dollar

The sale price of a Long Island property is grim reminder of the sagging commercial real estate market, particularly for office campuses designed with one company in mind. A group of investors and developers purchased CA Technologies’ former office park at 1 Computer Associates Plaza in Islandia for $24.1 million, Newsday reported. The transaction took place in October 2021, but the price had not been previously reported.
ISLANDIA, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners

A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

