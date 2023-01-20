Read full article on original website
News 12
MTA: LIRR service to Grand Central Madison to begin tomorrow
The countdown is on for the opening of the long delayed Grand Central Madison station. The MTA announced on Monday that Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison will begin Wednesday. The first train is scheduled to originate at Jamaica at 10:45 a.m., and run express to the...
Brightwaters residents face fines for using string to keep Canada geese of their lawns
BRIGHTWATERS, N.Y. -- A Long Island village's explosive Canada goose population has residents trying a do-it-yourself approach to keep the birds - and droppings - off their lawns. But they could face fines for violating a village code. In the south shore village of Brightwaters, beautiful lake views come with a byproduct of living that close to nature: goose droppings - everywhere. "My wife and I were just chasing the geese off the lawn," said Joe Pers. "It was bad. I filled up a whole garbage can in about two weeks time."Pers found his feathered neighbors overwhelming."I came home one day and found...
Bedford Planning Board OK's controversial plan to build cell phone tower
The board voted Monday night on several motions allowing Verizon to move forward with its plans.
fox5ny.com
NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport
NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
27east.com
Maximum Sentence for Hampton Bays Man in 2020 Murder and Robbery
Alcides Lopez Cambara, the Hampton Bays man convicted last month in the murder and robbery of Sag Harbor resident Marco Grisales, was given the maximum sentence — 25 years to... more. By Lorna Coppola My daughter Maya and I stopped at a Family Dollar on the way home from...
vanderbiltcupraces.com
Greg O’s Garage: Newly discovered Motor Parkway remnants in Wheatley Heights
Bagatelle Road in Wheatley Heights has always been a challenging location for Motor Parkway exploration. Very thorny brush, poison ivy and rough terrain tends to keep casual explorers away from the area keeping the Motor Parkway hidden to curious eyes. Despite this, over the years, many of us like Al...
New White Plains DMV office set to open Monday
The new location will open at the shopping center on Maple Avenue, known as The Source at White Plains, which is home to the Cheesecake Factory, Whole Foods Market and other nationally known store brands.
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
20-Something Trio Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up In Yaphank
Three men were arrested and their vehicles were seized after police say they participated in an illegal car meet-up on Long Island. Following an investigation, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring in Yaphank at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Suffolk County Police said.
Police: 4 men wanted for robbing Ronkonkoma gas station
News 12 has been told they robbed the worker with a knife.
White Plains unveils new DMV office at The Source
The new DMV office will be open Mondays through Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
27east.com
Police Barricade at Somerset Avenue and South Magee Will Be Removed For Southampton Village Traffic Study
The metal police barricades at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and North Magee Street in Southampton Village that have created a controversial road closure at that juncture for the past... more. When the artist Paton Miller first came to Southampton in 1974, he had only $40 ... 18 Jan 2023...
News 12
6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Enjoy Groundhog Day across the tri-state area
Feb. 2 - 7 a.m. Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro will announce Holtsville Hal's forecast. Visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and bagels and visit the other animals at the ecology center. Holtsville Ecology Center. 249 Buckley Road. Holtsville, New York 11742. Feb. 2 - 7 a.m. Beardsley Bart.
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
Nassau officer who saved woman on LIRR tracks honored as 'Top Cop'
Officer Chelsea Penn ran onto the tracks and removed the woman just 10 seconds before the train crossed the path.
therealdeal.com
Owners of vacated CA Technologies’ campus paid pennies on the dollar
The sale price of a Long Island property is grim reminder of the sagging commercial real estate market, particularly for office campuses designed with one company in mind. A group of investors and developers purchased CA Technologies’ former office park at 1 Computer Associates Plaza in Islandia for $24.1 million, Newsday reported. The transaction took place in October 2021, but the price had not been previously reported.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners
A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
