Newark, NJ

Gross-Bullock has 26 in Bryant’s 87-75 victory over NJIT

By Taylor Begley, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock had 26 points and Bryant beat NJIT 87-75 on Thursday night.

Gross-Bullock was 7 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 America East Conference). Earl Timberlake added 19 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Charles Pride recorded 16 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Kevin Osawe finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Highlanders (5-13, 2-3). NJIT also got 14 points and two steals from Adam Hess. In addition, Souleymane Diakite finished with 12 points.

