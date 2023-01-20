Read full article on original website
Hall’s WWE Raw XXX Review 1.23.23
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s Raw XXX as the company celebrates thirty years on the air. As usual with the big Raw milestone episodes, we’ll be seeing a bunch of legends for special appearances. In addition, there are two title matches and a cage match so the card is stacked. If that isn’t enough, it’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble so let’s get to it.
Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More
WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:. * United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. * RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For 30th Anniversary of RAW, Explains What He Wanted To Do
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear at tonight’s 30th anniversary of RAW, but it won’t happen. He explained he wanted to put over younger talent tonight, specifically mentioning Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. He added that he didn’t want to be involved in a backstage segment where stars show up for a few moments and that’s it.
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Promotes the Royal Rumble on TODAY, Dijak Entrance Theme
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair joined TODAY this week to promote the Royal Rumble event. You can see a video of the segment below. – WWE released the entrance theme for Dijak, “Driver”:
Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW
As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL
IMPACT Wrestling hosted their most recent television taping sessions in Kissimmee, FL today. This content will air in the upcoming weeks for IMPACT programming. You can see the complete spoilers (per Kaden) below. *Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander. *Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price. *KUSHIDA defeated Chris Bey. *No Surrender...
WWE NXT Preview: Women’s Title Summit, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell
– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode, as the build continues for NXT Vengeance Day 2023. Tonight’s show will feature Alba Fyre challenging Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Also, Tiffany Stratton faces Indi Hartwell. A women’s Triple Threat Title...
Roxanne Perez on How Supportive Mandy Rose Was of Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Roxanne Perez on the situation...
AEW News: Note On Mark Briscoe’s Status, Willow Nightingale on The Sessions, Sammy Guevara Vlog Premiere
– According to PWInsider, Mark Briscoe’s recent AEW appearance is not an anomaly, and the wrestler is slated for use by the promotion on an ongoing basis. – Willow Nightingale guested on the most recent episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. You can listen to the full podcast below, described as:
Lance Anoa’i Reveals His MLW Plans For 2023
On a recent episode of The Family Business, Lance Anoa’i answered an inquiry about his future plans for the upcoming year (per Fightful). He explained that his focus is currently on his work with MLW and the Samoan Swat Team, but that he does have an eye on his relatives in WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
Mickie James Is Excited For Mercedes Mone, Wants Her To Come To Impact
Mickie James is looking forward to seeing what Mercedes Mone does next, and hopes she comes to Impact Wrestling. The Knockouts Champion recently spoke with Ella Jay for SEScoops and talked about Mone and her arrival to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom, plus more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful):
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 1.24.23
We’re back for an AEW Dark recap and it looks like we are also back at the Darkpact zone in AEW Universal. Britt Baker, Action Andretti, Matt Sydal, The Dark Order and more are advertised for tonights show. Always a good time seeing the Doctor so fortunately we’ve got a good night ahead of us.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results From Erie, PA 01.21.2023: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
The Saturday Night’s Main Event live show was held tonight by WWE in Erie, PA. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and some highlights below. *Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER) *Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin. *Judgment Day...
Jake Roberts Thinks Kenny Omega Is One Of The All-Time Greats
On a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts listed Kenny Omega as “one of the best,” ahead of other more widely-accepted candidates for the title (via Wrestling Inc). Roberts was asked about his evaluation of Ric Flair for that honor and rejected the suggestion out of hand, pivoting instead to praise Omega’s performance credentials in the ring. You can read a highlight from Roberts and listen to the full episode below.
Jimmy Korderas On Why It Was a ‘Good Move’ To Announce Cody Rhodes For the Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes is returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas explained why he thinks announcing it ahead of time was a good move. Korderas’ latest Reffin’ Rant video saw the former official discuss the announcement last week that Rhodes will be returning in the Rumble match as opposed to keeping it as a surprise.
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Honored by Brain Injury Alliance, Athena Brawls With Yuka Sakazaki Adam Cole Speed Runs Super Mario Bros.
– The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona recently named AEW star Bryan Danielson as the Courageous Athlete Honoree at the 2023 Brainiac Bash. The Brain Injury Alliance also released the following video in conjunction with Danielson being named the honoree:. – Athena and Yuka Sakazaki got into a brawl during...
