Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Wisconsin
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
Love Winter? You Can Now Take a Yoga Class in the Snow in Minnesota
People in the midwest are so funny. We have a pile, and I mean MULTIPLE INCHES of snow on the ground right now and a group in Minnesota is throwing down their yoga mats and sporting a downward dog. Yes, outside...in the snow. If you missed out on this winter experience, don't worry, you've got another shot on Saturday.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America
Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Yes, Minnesota is a Fast Talking State! But is it the Fastest?
As long as I live I don't think I'll ever forget the conversation my mom (From Minnesota) had with her cousin Ida (from Georgia), when I was about 10 years old. It was just a general conversation of catching up on what was going on with my grandparents and when my mom paused for a breath, I heard mom's cousin drawl;
Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
NEW! See Where Minnesota Lands In The 2023 Best States To Retire List
While I know I am young and I have plenty of time, I do worry about retirement and if I will ever get there due to our economy. Not only this but Wallet Hub shares that “in addition to when to retire, a good question to ask is where. Finding the best states to retire in can be difficult without doing lots of research. Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.”
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
