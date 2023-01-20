ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Langley has 19 in UNC Greensboro’s win over The Citadel

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 70-60 on Thursday night.

Langley also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance). Dante Treacy recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Madison Durr led the way for the Bulldogs (7-12, 2-5) with 14 points. The Citadel also got 13 points from Stephen Clark. Austin Ash also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. UNC Greensboro hosts Mercer while The Citadel travels to play VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

