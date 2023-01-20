Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killerMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Related
Tornado damage near Houston 'catastrophic,' official says as storm moves eastward
Emergency responders in the Houston area say they are responding to reports of damage and stranded motorists after a possible tornado moved through the area Tuesday.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area
HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during severe weather
Severe weather has left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
cw39.com
Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to his sentencing by visiting Judge Marc Brown.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
fox26houston.com
Man attacked with hammer, rescued from burning Houston home
Houston police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was attacked with a hammer inside a home that was then set on fire. A suspect has been detained.
fox26houston.com
National Pie Day at Proud Pie in Katy
It's National Pie Day! FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez is at Proud Pie, where owner Scott Chapman shows us how to make the special king cake pie.
Texas readies emergency resources ahead of winter storm
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a notice Monday prepping the state for severe weather.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Plane crashes on Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed on a northwest Harris County toll road on Sunday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. when the pilot of a single-engine plane reported a loss of power. The...
Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?
The controversy over the Free Speech event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse continues as organizers claim H-E-B pressured a venue to cancel the event. Southern Star Brewery, located 40 miles north of Houston, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking.
coveringkaty.com
Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
