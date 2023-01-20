ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstononthecheap.com

Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!

Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area

HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to his sentencing by visiting Judge Marc Brown.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized

HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia State Live

Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy