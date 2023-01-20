ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Modesto. Witnesses helped police find alleged driver

By Vivienne Aguilar
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Witnesses helped locate the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 65-year-old woman Tuesday night in Modesto.

On Jan. 17, Traffic Safety Unit officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a fatal hit-and-run near Prescott Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear wrote in a message. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

“Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” Bear said.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Modesto resident Nancy Wright.

Investigators determined Wright was seen walking east across Prescott, south of Standiford, when she was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon SUV, Bear said. Witnesses then helped officers find the alleged driver a few blocks away from the scene.

Officers arrested Michael Russ, 60, of Modesto. He is charged with murder, manslaughter, felony driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run, Bear said. The Stanislaus County jail inmate log did not show Russ in custody as of Thursday night.

The Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Traffic Officer Kyle Johnson at Johnsonk@modestopd.com or call the Traffic Safety Unit at 209-572-9592 .

