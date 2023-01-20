Read full article on original website
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Women accused of animal hoarding to face judge for allegedly violating terms of release
Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz could be taken from the Ocean County Courthouse to the Ocean County Jail after the hearing if the judge decides that they violated the orders.
91-year-old Levittown School District crossing guard retires after 41 years of service
Kobs, who started working as a crossing guard in her Levittown neighborhood when she was 50 years old, was celebrated by county leaders and the community for her decades of service, which included never taking a sick day.
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
'I get no care.' Long Island Community Hospital patient says there aren't enough nurses to treat patients
From her hospital bed, Carol Fitzsimmons told News 12 that there are only between one and three nurses for the entire floor.
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
Elmsford veterinarian pleads guilty to forgery, animal cruelty
The doctor allegedly kicked an old, three-legged German shepherd and then pulled his ear.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook
Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in Lynbrook that occurred on Dec. 19. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance at a Glen Rock florist.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
Human trafficking summit spotlights growing problem in Rockland County
Those who gathered at the summit at Dominican University in Orangeburg learned the details about how thousands are lured into this modern-day form of slavery.
NYPD: 17-year-old boy dies following stabbing in Coney Island
Investigators say Nyheem Wright was walking home from Liberation High School when a group of six boys jumped him and stabbed him on the corner of Mermaid Avenue and West 31st Street near a Rite Aid pharmacy's parking lot.
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
Police: 15-year-old arrested for attacking 2 Uniondale nail salon workers
Police say the teen was getting a manicure at 'S and D Nail Salon' on 581 Uniondale Ave.
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell
The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pound Road in Howell.
Woman wanted for multiple robberies in Suffolk County
Detectives say the spree started in December with the last one taking place on Jan. 9.
Lehigh University student from East Hanover missing
Police are asking the public's help in locating second year engineering student Daniel Lee of East Hanover.
NYPD: 17-year-old boy hurt during gunfight inside bus in Soundview
The MTA said the bus was at stop on Story Avenue when the shooting happened.
