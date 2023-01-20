ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home

A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ

