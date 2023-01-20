ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurors in Delphi murder trial to be selected from Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jurors in the murder trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be drawn from Allen County. Richard M. Allen's attorneys filed for a change of venue, arguing that finding an impartial jury in Carroll County would be difficult due to public scrutiny and media attention surrounding the case.
