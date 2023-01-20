ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Statewide firearm discoveries decrease in 2022; Charlotte Douglas sees all-time high, TSA reports

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 2022 firearm discoveries were down from 2021 in North Carolina security checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration .

Data shows N.C. airports found 250 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, which is down slightly from 2021, where 254 were found.

'What a day': Police chase down tractor wreaking havoc in Boone

Despite this decrease, TSA reported that Charlotte Douglas and Asheville Regional saw all-time highs for firearm detections at checkpoints last year.

Charlotte saw 117, while Asheville saw 25.

The full breakdown for each airport in N.C. can be found below:

N.C. Airport Gun Count (Courtesy: TSA)

About 19.79 million departing travelers were screened at N.C. airports in 2022, a 27% increase over the 2021 total.

