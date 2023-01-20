Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Darren Allman will step down as athletic director and head football coach and take over new duties with Nacogdoches ISD as the Director of Athletic Facilities and Special Projects. “Coach Allman is a dedicated educator and coach who has worked hard for the Dragons’ program,” said NISD...
KTRE
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students, staff and community members gathered Monday night at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people gathered on the turf to honor the lives of Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring....
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
KTRE
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin residents ought to keep a tall glass of milk handy as a new cookie company is making its way into town. Crumbl Cookies is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Lufkin with doors set to February 2, 2023. The store will be at 4505 S. Medford Dr., Suite 313.
KTRE
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
KTRE
Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash
The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Electric...
KTRE
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children
The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. Updated:...
KTRE
'Be there whenever you need me': Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman addresses commissioners court
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST. Two SFA...
KTRE
WebXtra: Athletic Director talks about donation made by Olympian Eric Thomas’ family
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office. Sheriff Jason Bridges says the sheriff’s office leases their patrol vehicles. Every year, some vehicles are cycled out and new ones are leased to give the deputies safer and newer patrol units. Updated: 11...
KTRE
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With Black History Month just days away, many people around the nation will reflect on the rich history the African-American communities. Lufkin High School student Laprincia McCloud is one doing just that. “Black History means a lot me,” McCloud said. “It means more so the struggles...
KTRE
Electric school buses soon to transport Martinsville ISD students
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Martinsville ISD will have electric-powered buses taking their students to and from school. “We’re always looking for ways to extend dollars at a small rural school,” said Martinsville ISD Assistant Superintendent Will Cauthen. Through the Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program, the...
KTRE
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have appointed Constable Tom Selman as the new sheriff. After he was appointed, Selman addressed the court and joked about his age. “I might be the oldest to ever take this job,” he said. “But my age and experience bring a lot to...
KTRE
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Commissioners approve purchase of 7 patrol units and 2 transfer units for the She
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend. Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST. Two SFA...
KTRE
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved a purchase order for seven new patrol units and two transport vehicles. Sheriff Jason Bridges says the sheriff’s office leases their patrol vehicles. Every year, some vehicles are cycled out and new ones are leased to give the deputies safer and newer patrol units.
KTRE
Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
Comments / 0