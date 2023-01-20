Read full article on original website
peppercorn
4d ago
you can't blame her she needs the money, I mean look at her I'm sure her food budget is 3/4 of her budget.🥞🥪🍔🌭🍟🌮🍕🤣😂🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃😎
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
kcrw.com
Former OC Democratic power broker pleads guilty to wire fraud
This week, former Democratic Party leader and OC political power broker Melahat Rafiei agreed to plead guilty to attempted wire fraud. In 2019, she allegedly tried to help pass an Anaheim ordinance on behalf of a local cannabis retailer in exchange for a planned payment of at least $300,000. She...
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
goldrushcam.com
Orange County, California Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen Identities to Apply for More Than $1 Million in COVID Jobless Benefits
January 23, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment insurance. (UI) benefits – and receiving more than $400,000 of the same – by using the stolen identities of two dozen victims....
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Notable quotes from last night’s City Council
“How many black male LGBTQ CEOs, besides me, do you know in the city of West Hollywood? … I am tired. Tired of being the only one or one of a few. It’s clear that BIPOC prosperity in the city of West Hollywood is limited.”. JONATHAN WILSON,. former...
Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term
Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
2urbangirls.com
Post Office to hold hiring fair Jan. 26
LOS ANGELES – The Post Office is hiring!. USPS is hoping to hire 2,400 new employees at simultaneous job fairs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 77 post offices across the state. Participating offices stretch 800 miles from Arcata in the north to Imperial Beach...
KTLA.com
Monterey Park gunman was making silencers, had stockpiled ammunition, sheriff says
Sheriff: rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Tran's home. The man accused of gunning down 11 people and wounding nine others in Monterey Park, California had been stockpiling ammunition and was making homemade gun silencers inside his home, authorities revealed Monday. Law enforcement officers and federal agents...
Council member Chelsea Byers co-stars in Heilman’s first act
Item 5D: AMEND CITY COUNCIL AGENDA to MOVE COUNCILMEMBER COMMENTS TO END OF MEETING [J. HEILMAN, C. BYERS, Y. QUARKER, A. LOVANO]:. On Dec. 19, Council members John Heilman and Chelsea Byers were sworn into office. The “people’s business” did not start until 2 1/2 hours later.
Bakersfield Channel
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year as state holiday in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring the Lunar New Year a state holiday in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims. He released a statement that read in part "California stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities reeling from the tragedy...
After Denying Corruption Allegations For Years, Former LA City Councilmember Jose Huizar Pleads Guilty To Racketeering
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —City Hall: Former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion. For...
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted.
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
Orange County Sheriff's Officials Release More Details of Jail Beating
Orange County sheriff's officials Thursday released more details about the beating of a jail inmate that left him comatose.
Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia
Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says
The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Ontario
A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
goldrushcam.com
Disbarred Los Angeles County Attorney Sentenced To Five And A Half Years In Prison For Long-Running Multi-Million-Dollar (Over $8.6 Million) Investment Fraud Scheme
Defendant Sold Interests in Real Estate that He Did Not Own. January 18, 2023 - Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that DEREK JONES, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced on. Tuesday to five and a half years in prison. JONES ran...
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 3