WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona celebrates 6th birthday with cake
Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona turned 6 years old Tuesday, and she celebrated in a big way. Fiona will, of course, was presented with a birthday cake fit for a queen. Born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017, Fiona weighed only 29 pounds at birth — 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. She survived because of her animal care team's tireless efforts to save her, and she has inspired many to care about her species and wildlife.
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Cincinnati Public Schools cancels classes Wednesday due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm. All in-person school-based activities, athletic events and district office meetings will be canceled as well. School officials anticipate classes to resume Thursday. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another...
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?
CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
University of Cincinnati mourning loss of student
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of one of its students. In an email letter to students, university officials confirmed a student died in the University Park Apartments. University officials have not shared the identity of the student. The university is offering campus support services...
LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
Cincinnati metro suspending fare Sunday after winter weather
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is suspending fare through 11:59 p.m. Sunday as crews continue to treat the roads after very heavy snow fell Sunday morning across Cincinnati. Metro asks passengers to be prepared for detours and/or delays.
LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati
Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
Winter storm warning: Rapidly accumulating snow to drop 2-5 inches across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Tuesday will be mainly dry. We start out chilly in the 20s but plan on highs...
United Airlines adds nonstop flight from Cincinnati to Kansas City for AFC Championship
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to travel to the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game this weekend?. There's a new option for travel out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. United Airlines added a new nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City for the game. The flight will leave CVG Saturday at 1...
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Paul Spaulding sent WLWT News 5 this video through our online submission site, New Spark....
Crews are responding to reported downed wires on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crews are responding to reported downed wires on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Crews responding to a crash on Mosteller Road at I-275 in Sharonville
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews responding to crash, possible injuries, on Mosteller Road at I-275 in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Hamilton County Sheriff search for missing man known to frequent Kenwood area
KENWOOD, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. According to the Sheriff's Office, James Flanagan was last seen on Jan. 12, 2023. Flanagan is known to frequent the Kenwood area and rides a yellow/green bicycle. Police say Flanagan's...
Reports of shots fired on Meadow Avenue in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Meadow Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
