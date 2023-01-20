ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona celebrates 6th birthday with cake

Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona turned 6 years old Tuesday, and she celebrated in a big way. Fiona will, of course, was presented with a birthday cake fit for a queen. Born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017, Fiona weighed only 29 pounds at birth — 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. She survived because of her animal care team's tireless efforts to save her, and she has inspired many to care about her species and wildlife.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Years after being born premature, Fiona still greets care team in a special way each day

CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels classes Wednesday due to winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm. All in-person school-based activities, athletic events and district office meetings will be canceled as well. School officials anticipate classes to resume Thursday. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?

CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

University of Cincinnati mourning loss of student

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of one of its students. In an email letter to students, university officials confirmed a student died in the University Park Apartments. University officials have not shared the identity of the student. The university is offering campus support services...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm

CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Schools closed, delayed Monday after snow blankets communities across Cincinnati

Several schools are closed or delayed Monday after snow showers dropped several inches across Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. After overachieving, many areas are left with 4"-6" of snow coating the ground! Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Paul Spaulding sent WLWT News 5 this video through our online submission site, New Spark....
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a crash on Mosteller Road at I-275 in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews responding to crash, possible injuries, on Mosteller Road at I-275 in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Meadow Avenue in Cheviot

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Meadow Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CHEVIOT, OH

