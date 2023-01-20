Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona turned 6 years old Tuesday, and she celebrated in a big way. Fiona will, of course, was presented with a birthday cake fit for a queen. Born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017, Fiona weighed only 29 pounds at birth — 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. She survived because of her animal care team's tireless efforts to save her, and she has inspired many to care about her species and wildlife.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO