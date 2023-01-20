Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Image Credit: GAMR / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.

Hailey and Justin Bieber embrace in Los Angeles on Jan 19. (GAMR / BACKGRID)

The statuesque model, who counts Princess Diana among her style inspirations, rocked a tight bun as she talked to Justin then hugged him tenderly. Justin, who was wearing an oversized Magical Mushrooms hoodie and sweatpants paired with tan Vans, leaned in to listen to her speak and appeared to affectionately kiss her on the cheek. Another pal lingered nearby while the famous couple talked and embraced.

The pics come as other Baldwin family members, including Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, have been seen out and about after the devastating news that Alec will face the charges in the fatal prop gun accident, which could carry prison time. Hailey took to Instagram in the days following the October 2021 tragedy to express her dismay.

“Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins,” she wrote via IG stories on Saturday, October 23. “This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved.”

GAMR / BACKGRID

Hailey is the daughter of Alec’s brother Stephen Baldwin, known for movies including 1996 Pauly Shore comedy Biodome. She’s also the cousin to Alec’s eldest daughter Ireland Basinger Baldwin, whom the actor welcomed with Kim Basinger years before marrying Hilaria.

Alec has denied responsibility in the shooting accident, which also left director Joel Souza injured. “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Alec told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos during an emotional December 2021 interview.