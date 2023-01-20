ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Lions’ QBs Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky beef on Twitter

What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Greg Newsome

In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they want to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason, I had plenty of people tell me we...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs' postgame move

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player, and used it as an example of how much Diggs cares about winning.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

No One Talks About How The Steelers Made Mr. Irrelevant History That Led To 2 Championships

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of Hall of Fame-worthy draft picks. Of the 18 members that are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, there are eight Steelers’ first-round selections that have received a gold jacket. Even further, names like Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas who had their name called by the Steelers and established careers elsewhere are also found in the Hall of Fame. But hidden in the long list of drafted players, we’ll find a few names that may have fallen to the backs of fans’ minds for generations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals' Win Over Bills

ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach

The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization was willing to give him the opportunity to do so.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings express support for Kirk Cousins as 2023 starter

The Vikings’ early playoff exit came as a surprise to many given the team’s success in the regular season, and it has already led to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. While plenty of questions remain for his former unit, the team’s offense has plenty of pieces in place to give them optimism for repeated success in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

