Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Former Lions’ QBs Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky beef on Twitter
What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
Watch: 49ers involved in pregame confrontation with Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
Ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round playoff between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two sides were involved in a little brouhaha. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, members of the 49ers were reportedly unhappy with the Cowboys and kicker Brett Maher for warming up on San Francisco's side of the field.
Chad O’Shea has a pair of AFC offensive coordinator interviews, but not with New England
O'Shea was New England's wide receivers' coach for almost a decade. A longtime Patriots assistant coach has reportedly interviewed for one AFC offensive coordinator position and has another one set up for this week. Neither of the interviews is with New England. Chad O’Shea, who was with the Patriots for...
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Greg Newsome
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they want to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason, I had plenty of people tell me we...
Yardbarker
Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs' postgame move
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player, and used it as an example of how much Diggs cares about winning.
Yardbarker
No One Talks About How The Steelers Made Mr. Irrelevant History That Led To 2 Championships
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of Hall of Fame-worthy draft picks. Of the 18 members that are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, there are eight Steelers’ first-round selections that have received a gold jacket. Even further, names like Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas who had their name called by the Steelers and established careers elsewhere are also found in the Hall of Fame. But hidden in the long list of drafted players, we’ll find a few names that may have fallen to the backs of fans’ minds for generations.
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals' Win Over Bills
ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
Former Broncos Derek Wolfe kills large mountain lion in Colorado
Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe posted on his Instagram account Thursday that he had killed a large mountain lion “wreaking havoc” in a rural Colorado neighborhood.
Daniel Jones doesn't sound confident about return to Giants
Eligible for free agency this offseason, Daniel Jones' future as New York Giants quarterback is up in the air. Speaking with reporters a day after the Philadelphia Eagles knocked the Giants out of the postseason, Jones didn't sound like a guy preparing to sign a new contract tomorrow. "I'd love...
nfltraderumors.co
Ravens Request Interview With Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio For OC Job
Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens have requested an interview with Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their vacant offensive coordinator job. Angelichio, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as their TE coach back in 2012. From there, he worked in the same position with the Browns,...
Cardinals' Coaching Search Reveals Clear Desire to Shift Culture
You don't have to look far into the Arizona Cardinals' coaching search to understand their goal to change the culture of the football team.
No, the Browns Shouldn't Trade Nick Chubb
Tis the season for exploring ways for the Cleveland Browns to improve. However, trading running back Nick Chubb isn't one of them and understanding what the conversation should be as it relates to the Browns offense.
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach
The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization was willing to give him the opportunity to do so.
Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Myles Garrett played a role in Jim Schwartz becoming the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator.
Vikings express support for Kirk Cousins as 2023 starter
The Vikings’ early playoff exit came as a surprise to many given the team’s success in the regular season, and it has already led to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. While plenty of questions remain for his former unit, the team’s offense has plenty of pieces in place to give them optimism for repeated success in 2023.
