HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii began presenting new evidence in court Tuesday — including DNA testing — they say proves he is innocent.
HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge will decide in May whether North Shore killer Stephen Brown should spent the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. On Tuesday, a jury ruled the extended sentence should be considered in the case. Last week, Brown was found guilty in...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury is now deciding whether North Shore killer Stephen Brown will spend the rest of his life in prison or will get a chance of parole. The jury last week found Brown guilty in the brutal murder of Telma Boinville. His attorney says he’s a changed...
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that began in a dumpster near a commercial building in Maui caused over $1 million in damage, Monday evening. The fire happened on the 1100 block of Makawao Ave, around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavily involved dumpster fire next...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only man still in prison for the murder of Dana Ireland could be set free ― 32 years after the woman visiting Hawaii Island was raped and murdered in a case that grabbed national headlines. The attorneys for Albert Ian Schweitzer filed a motion in...
HONOLULU (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
Marines are thrown into exercise scenarios with short notice. Under cover of darkness on Tuesday night, members of the Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team, federal agents and members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force quietly made their way into Aloha Stadium as part of an urban combat training exercise.
