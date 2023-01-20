ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder

HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

14 Hawaii youth plaintiffs move forward with lawsuit against state

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Releasing balloons...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire started in dumpster causes $1M in damage to Maui building

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that began in a dumpster near a commercial building in Maui caused over $1 million in damage, Monday evening. The fire happened on the 1100 block of Makawao Ave, around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavily involved dumpster fire next...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Releasing balloons in Hawaii skies? You run the risk of a $500 fine

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. 2 teens...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Green proposes broad tax relief and wants it in place this year

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 teens seriously injured in moped crash near Aloha Stadium

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Releasing balloons...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

DC Roundup: More classified docs, a Google suit and the debt ceiling

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Releasing balloons...
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu

Marines are thrown into exercise scenarios with short notice. Under cover of darkness on Tuesday night, members of the Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team, federal agents and members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force quietly made their way into Aloha Stadium as part of an urban combat training exercise.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Jan. 24, 2023)

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Releasing balloons...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy