EAGAN, Minn. — Just days after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card round, the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. The Giants scored 31 points and amassed more than 400 yards to end the Vikings' season unceremoniously at U.S. Bank Stadium. The sluggish defensive outing was a common theme throughout the season. Minnesota finished 31st in the league in total yards allowed and surrendered 25.1 points per game, tied for third-worst in the NFL. So, the decision to move on from Donatell didn't shock the sports world.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 38 MINUTES AGO