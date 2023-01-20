Read full article on original website
Green scores career-high 42, Rockets embarrass Wolves 119-114
HOUSTON — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept up...
Improved Thunder set to face unsteady Hawks
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks squared off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator candidates
EAGAN, Minn. — Just days after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card round, the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. The Giants scored 31 points and amassed more than 400 yards to end the Vikings' season unceremoniously at U.S. Bank Stadium. The sluggish defensive outing was a common theme throughout the season. Minnesota finished 31st in the league in total yards allowed and surrendered 25.1 points per game, tied for third-worst in the NFL. So, the decision to move on from Donatell didn't shock the sports world.
Kraken D Justin Schultz week-to-week with injury
Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Tuesday. The veteran last
