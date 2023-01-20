ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KARE 11

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator candidates

EAGAN, Minn. — Just days after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card round, the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. The Giants scored 31 points and amassed more than 400 yards to end the Vikings' season unceremoniously at U.S. Bank Stadium. The sluggish defensive outing was a common theme throughout the season. Minnesota finished 31st in the league in total yards allowed and surrendered 25.1 points per game, tied for third-worst in the NFL. So, the decision to move on from Donatell didn't shock the sports world.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy