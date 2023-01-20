On a recent episode of My World, Jeff Jarrett talked about backstage happenings leading into Final Resolution 2008. Some highlights are below. On A Backstage Meeting Involving The Undercard Wrestlers: “Literally trying to really rattle my brain for recollection. Two things that kind of jumped off as I read Dave’s reporting. One being Terry Taylor my gut tells me I don’t remember the specifics of this. I don’t even know if I was in the room. Pulling back a little bit I’ve never been a big fan of big talent-wide meetings to discuss individual decisions that may or may not need to be made. Because, you know, hey who wants to release you can do that in a small group setting or individually. Doing it in a big setting gets egos involved in the wrong way.. It kind of gets into grandstanding. I think the messaging is wrong, but my best recollection is this was a Dixie Carter driven meeting. Terry Taylor was probably given the instructions. When you look at the list of people that spoke, the apologies I’ll just kind of say it feels very I don’t want to say scripted, but kind of planned. Hey Joe, you know, get your feelings out here and whatever it may be. All things that may or may not need to have been said. But, again, I don’t even remember if I was in the room. Not out of protest by any means other than me being was I with Keith Mitchell whatever. It was a talent meeting to discuss some things and we’ve gone into detail at nauseam on this podcast that the more success we had the more issues we had from a talent perspective. People wanted to get their pay raise, they wanted more bookings, they wanted more time on the show. We’ve gone through the going from one hour to two hour people thought magically when we went to two hours everybody would have a spot on the show. That’s just not a reality. So, we had talent issues, disgruntlement. People, you know, just expected more it was growing pains in so many ways. So, it and it would ebb and flow, but this talent meeting Dave was probably right that it had been kind of planned, if you will or talked about for two weeks or so.”

