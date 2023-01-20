Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More
WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:. * United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. * RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
411mania.com
Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW
As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
411mania.com
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL
IMPACT Wrestling hosted their most recent television taping sessions in Kissimmee, FL today. This content will air in the upcoming weeks for IMPACT programming. You can see the complete spoilers (per Kaden) below. *Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander. *Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price. *KUSHIDA defeated Chris Bey. *No Surrender...
411mania.com
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw XXX Review 1.23.23
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s Raw XXX as the company celebrates thirty years on the air. As usual with the big Raw milestone episodes, we’ll be seeing a bunch of legends for special appearances. In addition, there are two title matches and a cage match so the card is stacked. If that isn’t enough, it’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Promotes the Royal Rumble on TODAY, Dijak Entrance Theme
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair joined TODAY this week to promote the Royal Rumble event. You can see a video of the segment below. – WWE released the entrance theme for Dijak, “Driver”:
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on Different Matchup Pitched for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
– As previously reported, it was rumored by Fightful Select that Steve Austin was pitched for a huge WrestleMania 39 matchup against Roman Reigns this year, and Austin’s camp was said to have been approached with a big money offer for the matchup. A new rumor from today’s Wrestling Observer Radio indicates that a different matchup was pitched for Austin at WrestleMania for this year..
411mania.com
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
411mania.com
Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw XXX
The 30th anniversary episode of Raw airs tonight, and a new report has a spoiler for the show. PWInsider has confirmed that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s show. It is not currently known what Lesnar will be doing on the show, but he arrived at the Fargo...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Would Love to See Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is rumored to have received a big money offer to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff also weighed in on the rumors, and he’s definitely on board with the match.
411mania.com
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More
A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler...
411mania.com
John Hennigan Set to Compete in Boxing Match at Creator Clash 2
– Creator Clash has announced the lineup for the Creator Clash 2 charity boxing event on April 15. The event features YouTube influencers taking part in boxing matches for charity. Former WWE Superstar John Hennigan (aka John Morrison) will be taking on Epic meal Time’s Harley Morenstein. Here’s the announced lineup:
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Complete Results 01.21.2023: Openweight Tag Team Championships & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 21 with bouts recorded on December 11 in Los Angeles, CA. Complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights are available below. *The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated C4 (Cody...
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas On Why It Was a ‘Good Move’ To Announce Cody Rhodes For the Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes is returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas explained why he thinks announcing it ahead of time was a good move. Korderas’ latest Reffin’ Rant video saw the former official discuss the announcement last week that Rhodes will be returning in the Rumble match as opposed to keeping it as a surprise.
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett On TNA Talent Meeting In 2008, Senshi Not Reaching Full Potential
On a recent episode of My World, Jeff Jarrett talked about backstage happenings leading into Final Resolution 2008. Some highlights are below. On A Backstage Meeting Involving The Undercard Wrestlers: “Literally trying to really rattle my brain for recollection. Two things that kind of jumped off as I read Dave’s reporting. One being Terry Taylor my gut tells me I don’t remember the specifics of this. I don’t even know if I was in the room. Pulling back a little bit I’ve never been a big fan of big talent-wide meetings to discuss individual decisions that may or may not need to be made. Because, you know, hey who wants to release you can do that in a small group setting or individually. Doing it in a big setting gets egos involved in the wrong way.. It kind of gets into grandstanding. I think the messaging is wrong, but my best recollection is this was a Dixie Carter driven meeting. Terry Taylor was probably given the instructions. When you look at the list of people that spoke, the apologies I’ll just kind of say it feels very I don’t want to say scripted, but kind of planned. Hey Joe, you know, get your feelings out here and whatever it may be. All things that may or may not need to have been said. But, again, I don’t even remember if I was in the room. Not out of protest by any means other than me being was I with Keith Mitchell whatever. It was a talent meeting to discuss some things and we’ve gone into detail at nauseam on this podcast that the more success we had the more issues we had from a talent perspective. People wanted to get their pay raise, they wanted more bookings, they wanted more time on the show. We’ve gone through the going from one hour to two hour people thought magically when we went to two hours everybody would have a spot on the show. That’s just not a reality. So, we had talent issues, disgruntlement. People, you know, just expected more it was growing pains in so many ways. So, it and it would ebb and flow, but this talent meeting Dave was probably right that it had been kind of planned, if you will or talked about for two weeks or so.”
411mania.com
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Announced for AEW Dynamite in Celebration of Jay Briscoe’s 39th Birthday
– While it initially appeared that Warner Bros. Discovery would not change its policy regarding Mark Briscoe, as reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it now looks like WBD has opted to lift the unofficial ban. It was initially reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would not allow Mark Briscoe to join AEW following the passing of his brother. However, Tony Khan announced today that Mark Briscoe will be wrestling on this week’s Dynamite, facing Jay Lethal.
411mania.com
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis Results 1.21.23: JT Energy Defends SCWPro Title, More
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis took place on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Iowa City event below, per Fightful:. * Shain Boucher & Malik Champion def. Primetime Studs. * Dustan Moseley def. Jared Thumb. * Krotch def. Johnny Wisdom. * SCWPro...
Comments / 0