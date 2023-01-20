A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants, who were sent by the governors of Texas and Florida, are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers. According to the NY Post, almost a ton of food gets thrown away each day at a hotel in Manhattan that is housing the migrants. The whistleblower, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez, said that bags full of sandwiches, bagels, and other food get tossed at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. New York City has rented out at least 72 hotels, including the Row, to house the migrants. There are approximately 38,700 migrants in the city. Rodriguez claims that around 40 percent of the food gets thrown away. He told the Post,

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO