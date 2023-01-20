ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York

I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
UTICA, NY
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races

Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
CLAYVILLE, NY
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food [Video]

A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants, who were sent by the governors of Texas and Florida, are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers. According to the NY Post, almost a ton of food gets thrown away each day at a hotel in Manhattan that is housing the migrants. The whistleblower, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez, said that bags full of sandwiches, bagels, and other food get tossed at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. New York City has rented out at least 72 hotels, including the Row, to house the migrants. There are approximately 38,700 migrants in the city. Rodriguez claims that around 40 percent of the food gets thrown away. He told the Post,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
