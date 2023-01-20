Read full article on original website
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
Get New York State Lifeguard Certified! Openings Starting at $20 per Hour
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing their free lifeguard qualifying procedures are set to begin on February 4th. Anyone who is over 15 and interested in working for a DEC facility this summer is eligible to register. Everyone that applies will be considered. The procedure...
Oneida Nation Paid $254 Million to NYS Vendors in 2022
Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say they spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars with outside vendors across New York State last year, and contributed an additional $85 million directly to state and local governments. The numbers come from an annual economic impact assessment done by the...
Ounces of Narcotics, Illegal Guns Seized From Vehicles in CNY Sting
Several ounces of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl were confiscated by New York State Police as part of a several-days long effort to crackdown on illegal drug and weapons trafficking in the city of Syracuse and town of Salina. The four-day operation conducted by NYSP's Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) out of Troop...
Rumors Flying AMF Pin-o-Rama Bowling Alley in Utica Closing This Summer
Is the AMF Pin-O-Rama bowling alley in Utica, New York closing this Summer? That's the rumor. There are a number of posts on social media about the possible end to the AMF Pin-O-Rama on Genesee Street. William J Fortino posted the sad news on Facebook after hearing it from a...
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
A+ Reviews as Aqua Vino Restaurant Opens in New Hartford
My wife and I had an awesome experience on Friday night at the soft opening of the new Aqua Vino Restaurant at the former Outback Steakhouse at The Orchard in New Hartford. I have to say, this is a great addition to the New Hartford lineup of restaurants. There were...
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies
Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
New York Ranked One of the Worst States to Retire… Here’s Why
It's no surprise not many people head to New York to retire... but how did we rank this poorly?. WalletHub just came out with their report ranking "2023's Best States to Retire". They took a number of statistics into consideration, including Cost of Living, Health Care, and Quality of Life.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Crooks Steal Almost $4k in Diesel Fuel From CNY Gas Station, Here’s How
Two out of state men are facing charges more than a dozen charges for allegedly ripping off a Central New York gas station to the tune of $3,800 in diesel fuel. That's according to New York State Police who tracked down and arrested the pair for the scam, with involved a 'cloned credit card' and possession of a credit card skimming device.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Eager Crew from Upstate NY to Rumble this week on Family Feud!
Survey Says: An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this week and their run starts tonight!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. This is...
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races
Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
Quick Thinking 11-Year-Old CNY Boy Heroically Prevents Fire From Spreading
It takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter. To rush into a burning building while others are rushing out is something that must be in the blood. Something instinctive. The instincts of an 11-year-old boy helped prevent a fire from getting any worse. The Willowvale Fire Department...
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food [Video]
A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants, who were sent by the governors of Texas and Florida, are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers. According to the NY Post, almost a ton of food gets thrown away each day at a hotel in Manhattan that is housing the migrants. The whistleblower, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez, said that bags full of sandwiches, bagels, and other food get tossed at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. New York City has rented out at least 72 hotels, including the Row, to house the migrants. There are approximately 38,700 migrants in the city. Rodriguez claims that around 40 percent of the food gets thrown away. He told the Post,
How Would You Handle Cigarette Smoke Coming From These Syracuse Pipes?
Someone on the Syracuse Reddit is currently dealing with that seems to be cigarette smoke coming from pipes in their plumbing. How would you handle this situation?. One user posted to the Syracuse Reddit board asking for advice on this issue. The currently live in an apartment complex. Here's what they posted:
