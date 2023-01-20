Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pmVeterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Clay County, FL
Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddingsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Comments / 0