Related
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network
In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Promotes the Royal Rumble on TODAY, Dijak Entrance Theme
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair joined TODAY this week to promote the Royal Rumble event. You can see a video of the segment below. – WWE released the entrance theme for Dijak, “Driver”:
Chris Jericho Explains the Logic Behind Losing to Action Andretti
– During an appearance on WTF with Marc Maron, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his upset loss on AEW Dynamite to Action Andretti and how it was something he started planning back in October. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Chris Jericho on the logic behind his loss to Action...
Jimmy Korderas On Why It Was a ‘Good Move’ To Announce Cody Rhodes For the Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes is returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas explained why he thinks announcing it ahead of time was a good move. Korderas’ latest Reffin’ Rant video saw the former official discuss the announcement last week that Rhodes will be returning in the Rumble match as opposed to keeping it as a surprise.
Roxanne Perez on How Supportive Mandy Rose Was of Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Roxanne Perez on the situation...
The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
– Following The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt having a segment together on last night’s WWE Raw XXX show, WrestleVotes reported The Undertaker has been a huge supporter of Wyatt for a long time now, going back to the match the two had back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The moment they shared together on Raw was another example of that.
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis Results 1.21.23: JT Energy Defends SCWPro Title, More
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis took place on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Iowa City event below, per Fightful:. * Shain Boucher & Malik Champion def. Primetime Studs. * Dustan Moseley def. Jared Thumb. * Krotch def. Johnny Wisdom. * SCWPro...
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
Mick Foley Comments on Missing WWE Raw Anniversary Show
– In a post on his Facebook account, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on last night’s Raw XXX Anniversary show, which he was unable to attend. You can read his comments below:. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw....
Backstage Rumor on Different Matchup Pitched for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
– As previously reported, it was rumored by Fightful Select that Steve Austin was pitched for a huge WrestleMania 39 matchup against Roman Reigns this year, and Austin’s camp was said to have been approached with a big money offer for the matchup. A new rumor from today’s Wrestling Observer Radio indicates that a different matchup was pitched for Austin at WrestleMania for this year..
The Miz Praises Stephanie McMahon For Her Work With WWE’s Charitable Efforts, More
Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE earlier this month, and The Miz recently weighed in on the former co-CEO’s legacy. Miz was asked by TMZ about what Stephanie’s legacy will be now that she’s left the company, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On Stephanie’s...
Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
Vince McMahon has returned to WWE to explore a potential sale of the company, and WWE CEO Nick Khan recently weighed in on why and how. Khan spoke with Bill Simmons on the latter’s podcast about McMahon’s return to explore “strategic options” and how any variation of a sale are potentially on the table. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
ACTION Wrestling Lords Of Chaos Complete Results 01.20.2023: ACTION Championship Match & More
The Lords of Chaos event was hosted by ACTION Wrestling on January 20 in Tyrone, GA. You can see full results (via Fightful) and find some highlights below. *Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez) *Brogan Finlay def. O’Shay Edwards. *Alex Kane vs....
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
ISPW Winter Warfare Results 1.20.23: New Women’s Champion Crowned, More
ISPW held their Winter Warfare show on Friday night, featuring a new ISPW Women’s Champion being crowed and more. You can check out the results from the West Milford, New Jersey show below, per PWInsider:. * Justin Corino def. Rey Calitri. * Crowbar def. Encore Moore. * Eric Corvis...
The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Comment on WWE Raw XXX Segment
– As previously reported, The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt got to interact with one another again during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Both The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the comments on the historic moment later on via social media. The Undertaker wrote, “Moments define this industry. This...
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Honored by Brain Injury Alliance, Athena Brawls With Yuka Sakazaki Adam Cole Speed Runs Super Mario Bros.
– The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona recently named AEW star Bryan Danielson as the Courageous Athlete Honoree at the 2023 Brainiac Bash. The Brain Injury Alliance also released the following video in conjunction with Danielson being named the honoree:. – Athena and Yuka Sakazaki got into a brawl during...
Mandy Rose Comments on Her WWE Firing, Needing to Watch Out for Herself
– The New York Post spoke to former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, who discussed her release from WWE that took place last month. Rose spoke at length about her release from the company and being caught off guard by her title loss. Below are some highlights:
