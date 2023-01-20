ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain

WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
411mania.com

PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network

In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
411mania.com

Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan

UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Explains the Logic Behind Losing to Action Andretti

– During an appearance on WTF with Marc Maron, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his upset loss on AEW Dynamite to Action Andretti and how it was something he started planning back in October. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Chris Jericho on the logic behind his loss to Action...
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas On Why It Was a ‘Good Move’ To Announce Cody Rhodes For the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes is returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas explained why he thinks announcing it ahead of time was a good move. Korderas’ latest Reffin’ Rant video saw the former official discuss the announcement last week that Rhodes will be returning in the Rumble match as opposed to keeping it as a surprise.
411mania.com

Roxanne Perez on How Supportive Mandy Rose Was of Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win

– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Roxanne Perez on the situation...
411mania.com

Mick Foley Comments on Missing WWE Raw Anniversary Show

– In a post on his Facebook account, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on last night’s Raw XXX Anniversary show, which he was unable to attend. You can read his comments below:. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw....
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Different Matchup Pitched for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

– As previously reported, it was rumored by Fightful Select that Steve Austin was pitched for a huge WrestleMania 39 matchup against Roman Reigns this year, and Austin’s camp was said to have been approached with a big money offer for the matchup. A new rumor from today’s Wrestling Observer Radio indicates that a different matchup was pitched for Austin at WrestleMania for this year..
411mania.com

Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table

Vince McMahon has returned to WWE to explore a potential sale of the company, and WWE CEO Nick Khan recently weighed in on why and how. Khan spoke with Bill Simmons on the latter’s podcast about McMahon’s return to explore “strategic options” and how any variation of a sale are potentially on the table. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com

WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video

– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
411mania.com

The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Comment on WWE Raw XXX Segment

– As previously reported, The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt got to interact with one another again during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Both The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the comments on the historic moment later on via social media. The Undertaker wrote, “Moments define this industry. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy