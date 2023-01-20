Read full article on original website
Winter storm advisory issued for Wednesday across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clevelanders are expected to see a fresh blanket of snow outside upon waking up Wednesday morning. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been issued for late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for northern Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
More snow, windy conditions expected: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Another major winter storm system is expected to move through the area starting Wednesday morning bringing potentialy heavy snow and strong winds. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting 5 a.m. tomorrow morning and is scheduled to expire at 4 in the afternoon. The timing of the storm’s arrival could make for a hazardous morning commute with slippery road conditions, while blowing snow could also impact visibility on the roads.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Despite this week’s snow, Cleveland is in the middle of one of the warmest Januarys on record
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Even with this latest bout of cold weather and snow, this month is shaping up as one of the warmest Januarys on record in Cleveland. The average high through Monday is 43.5 degrees, more than seven degrees higher than the normal high of 35.8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
‘We Have Ice!’ -- north rink reopens at Cleveland Heights Community Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Barring any further complications, city officials have reopened the Community Center’s north ice rink. The rink had been shut down in the fallout from flooding caused by a frozen sprinkler system right after Christmas.
Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect
Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
Winter months offer some of best chances to spot Ohio’s bald eagles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the great wildlife success stories in recent years is the increasing population of bald eagles in Ohio and across the nation. Once endangered, bald eagles are now considered common in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there were an estimated 824...
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio: See how your county is impacted
CLEVELAND — More wintry weather is on the way with accumulating snow expected across Northeast Ohio. That's why the National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather alerts for counties across the region (see the full list at the bottom of this story). The snow will arrive...
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Save and swap your seeds as legacy for future generations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Spring can seem very far away at this time of year in Northeast Ohio, but if you look closely, the signs are there. The first bulbs are peeking through the soil, buds are appearing on tree branches, and the days are getting slightly longer. And in Ohio City, the Cleveland Seed Bank is hosting its 8th annual seed swap on Saturday, January 28, in St. Patrick’s Parish Hall.
19 FIRST ALERT DAYS: Wintry mix Wednesday then snow Thursday to cause travel hazards
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our viewing area for Wednesday. Snow will overspread the area Wednesday morning before transitioning to a wintry mix, and then, eventually, all rain, by Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall on Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates...
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
Cleveland Brewery Passport opens with more breweries, new prize format
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The fourth Cleveland Brewery Passport has expanded to include the largest number of breweries since its inception. The non-profit Destination Cleveland’s passport program, a way to encourage visits to dozens of Greater Cleveland breweries, features a new prize format that offers beers lovers the chance to customize rewards.
City details plans for reconstruction of West Smith Road in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- The city will be kicking off its roadwork for the year with the West Smith Road reconstruction project, covering a portion of West Smith from just east of State Road to South Court Street. This project will involve the removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement,...
Homicide numbers slowly declining in Cleveland; advocates worry about youth safety in the city
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myesha Crowe, the executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, was shaken and disheartened as she walked the halls of John Adams College and Career Academy days after a student, Pierre McCoy, was killed at a bus stop near the school earlier this month. Few people...
Parent implores Solon school board to consider seat belts in school buses
SOLON, Ohio -- The issue of seat belts in school buses hits close to home for Kate Kutnick, the parent of a young student in the Solon City School District. On Monday (Jan. 23), Kutnick joined Rudy Breglia -- founder of the School Bus Seat Belt Safety Alliance -- in advocating for the requirement of lap-shoulder seat belts in school buses in Ohio when they spoke to the Solon Board of Education.
Photos: December’s winter storm caused damage inside Hopkins Airport terminal
Pictures released to the FOX 8 I-Team show significant damage inside Hopkins Airport after a brutal winter storm Christmas weekend.
