Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

More snow, windy conditions expected: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Another major winter storm system is expected to move through the area starting Wednesday morning bringing potentialy heavy snow and strong winds. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting 5 a.m. tomorrow morning and is scheduled to expire at 4 in the afternoon. The timing of the storm’s arrival could make for a hazardous morning commute with slippery road conditions, while blowing snow could also impact visibility on the roads.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect

Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
Cleveland.com

Save and swap your seeds as legacy for future generations

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Spring can seem very far away at this time of year in Northeast Ohio, but if you look closely, the signs are there. The first bulbs are peeking through the soil, buds are appearing on tree branches, and the days are getting slightly longer. And in Ohio City, the Cleveland Seed Bank is hosting its 8th annual seed swap on Saturday, January 28, in St. Patrick’s Parish Hall.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parent implores Solon school board to consider seat belts in school buses

SOLON, Ohio -- The issue of seat belts in school buses hits close to home for Kate Kutnick, the parent of a young student in the Solon City School District. On Monday (Jan. 23), Kutnick joined Rudy Breglia -- founder of the School Bus Seat Belt Safety Alliance -- in advocating for the requirement of lap-shoulder seat belts in school buses in Ohio when they spoke to the Solon Board of Education.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

