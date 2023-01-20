Read full article on original website
WLUC
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new housing project in Marquette Township is in its planning stage. A plot of land in Marquette Township off County Road 492 could be home to 48 single-family homes in the future. Ypsilanti-based Renovare Development is overseeing the project. “We have reviewed that project...
WLUC
Licensing, zoning process of first marijuana consumption site in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 1210 S. Front Street in Marquette, currently called the Southgate Center, would be the new home for Stigma Hemp. The business will be a marijuana retailer, designated consumption establishment, marijuana class B grower and marijuana processer. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said all marijuana businesses require a special land use permit.
WLUC
Marquette Area Public Schools Board makes budget amendment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously agreed to a budget amendment during its regular meeting on Monday night. The board was planning on spending about $700,000 from the general fund this year for instructional coaches. Now that money will remain in the general fund...
WLUC
Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Farms are on the rise in Upper Michigan, both large scale and homestead, making this year’s Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference in Escanaba more important than ever. James DeDecker stopped by the TV6 Morning News with what you can expect and how to sign up to...
WLUC
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers
GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
WLUC
Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
WLUC
Motions Fitness celebrates 20 years in business, shares brain exercises with Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motions Fitness is celebrating 20 years in business!. When the gym first opened in 2003, Motions was one of five gyms in the Marquette area. Since then, the owners have switched up their mission to make their center more unique. Owners Mike and Sarah Koskiniemi talk...
WLUC
Rapid River Sports Booster hosts “Souper Bowl”
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A school sports booster is bringing soup to Rapid River. Rapid River Sports Booster hosted their seventh annual “Souper Bowl.” This event was started as an alternate way to raise money for school sports. Members of the community came together to see who had the best soup recipe.
WLUC
Manistique non-profit readies for upcoming competition
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit in Schoolcraft County is hosting its annual winter event. Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand in Manistique is accepting applications for its snow sculpture contest. The contest is open to everyone including families, clubs or businesses. Starting Feb. 14 people will donate money to vote for the winning sculpture.
WLUC
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill in Chatham was damaged by off-road snowmobilers last Thursday. Trevor Case has been the ski hill manager for 10 years. He said the base of the ski hill was completely destroyed. “They all had long tracks with big paddles on them...
WLUC
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host ‘Kids Campfire Concert’ at Campfire CoWorks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is preparing for a concert this week in a new location in Marquette. It’s called the ‘Kids Campfire Concert.’. Local musicians Papa Crow and Kerry Yost will be performing traditional songs aimed at kids 10 and under. The concert is being held at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building on West Washington Street.
WLUC
OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions. The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.
WLUC
Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
WLUC
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WLUC
Finland ski jumping team set to return to Pine Mountain Continental Cup
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It is less than six weeks away from the return of ski jumping in Dickinson County. Preparations are already underway for the 2023 Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson Pine Mountain Continental Cup. Eight countries and more than 40 jumpers have already signed up for this year’s ski...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System
The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
WLUC
Doctor shares ways to treat dry, itchy skin during winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skin is your biggest organ, so skincare should be one of your top priorities. Even if you don’t think you have a skin condition, you should pay attention to the products you use because they could be causing dryness or irritation. Dr. Gregory Sulik of...
Fox11online.com
Missing man may have been in Marinette County
(WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing for nearly a week. Deputies say Theodore "Teddy" William Egge, 35, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near Benson Lake Road and Northway Drive in Athelstane with a destination of boat landing #7.
