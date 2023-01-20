SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.

