Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
WETM
NFL Divisional Round MMQB: Bengals’ Lack of Respect, 49ers’ Defense Stars
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Zac Taylor, Fred Warner, Brandon Graham, Andy Reid and Chad Henne. Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs. We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff.
WETM
Former Penn State HC Bill O’Brien hired as Patriots offensive coordinator; reports
(WHTM) – Former Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien will reportedly be returning to the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, and first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low and Adam Schefter, O’Brien will leave the University of Alabama to be the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.
WETM
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Apologizes for Stiff-Arming Cameraman
A photojournalist posted a video of the incident from his perspective. Shortly after a photo of Mike McCarthy stiff-arming a cameraman went viral Sunday night, the Cowboys coach reached out to the photojournalist to apologize. Noah Bullard of KXAS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, posted a video of the...
WETM
Penn State hires former NFL receiver Marques Hagans as wide receivers coach
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – One week after Penn State relieved wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, the program announced the hiring of a former NFL wide receiver. Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin announced that Marques Hagans has been hired as the program’s offensive recruiting...
WETM
Football World Reacts to Brett Maher’s Missed PAT vs. 49ers
The kicker’s spiral continued during Sunday’s divisional-round matchup in San Francisco. View the original article to see embedded media. Whatever Jerry Jones told kicker Brett Maher before Sunday’s game against the 49ers, it didn’t work. All eyes were on the Cowboys’ embattled kicker after Maher missed...
WETM
‘Drinking out of a fire hose’: Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s debut effort draws measured praise from GM Brandon Beane
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Dorsey coordinated a Bills offense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring and total yards in his first season on the job. But after managing only 10 points in Sunday’s divisional playoff loss to the Bengals, Dorsey drew fire from dissatisfied Bills fans and analysts.
WETM
NFL World Reacts to Bengals’ TD Being Overturned vs. Bills
A leaping catch from Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was overturned, and observers had strong reactions. In their AFC divisional-round matchup with the Bills Sunday, the Bengals appeared to seize a critical third-and-goal opportunity with 1:55 left in the half. Quarterback Joe Burrow hit leaping wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the back of the end zone, and the play was called a touchdown on the field.
WETM
Report: Sean Payton Set for Second Interview With Broncos
The former Saints coach is being considered by the Texans, Panthers and Cardinals as well. Sean Payton reportedly has earned a second interview with the Broncos, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The report notes that the former Saints coach’s second interview is scheduled for Wednesday. His first...
WETM
Report: Lipscomb Academy Hires Kevin Mawae to Replace Dilfer
The Hall of Famer is coming off two seasons working with the Colts. Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is reportedly set to hire Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae as the next football coach at the prep school, per The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna. Mawae will replace former NFL...
