Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Fox 59
Patrick Mahomes’s Legend Grows With Gutsy Performance Against Jaguars
Despite playing on one foot, the Chiefs’ “ultimate competitor” amazed us again—this time with his toughness—to lead Kansas City to its fifth straight AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes had the kind of injury to his left ankle that would leave most of us looking for...
Fox 59
Eagles’ Sirianni: Jalen Hurts’s Leadership Evokes Michael Jordan
Philadelphia’s coach offered up a lofty comparison between his starting quarterback and one of basketball’s all-time greats. Following the Eagles’ 38–7 rout of the Giants in Saturday night’s NFC divisional round playoff game, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni made a lofty comparison between Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and one of the NBA’s all-time greats: Michael Jordan.
Fox 59
Cowboys Twitter Account Gets Called Out for Dak Prescott Tweet
It’s every sports team social media manager’s worst nightmare: posting after a horrible loss. Such an endeavor was waiting for the Cowboys after their 19-12 defeat against the 49ers in Sunday’s divisional round matchup in which quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to the tune of two interceptions and just 206 passing yards. Even with that pedestrian line, few could have expected the team’s own Twitter account to share this specifically-worded tweet hours after the score went final.
Fox 59
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The former Saints coach has added a fourth prospective team to the mix. The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Fox 59
Trevor Lawrence Shares Promising Message After Loss to Chiefs
The Jags quarterback shared a message of optimism after his team was eliminated by Kansas City on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a tough ending to the 2022 season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, as Kansas City edged Jacksonville 27–20 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday for the fifth straight season.
Fox 59
Jerry Jones Says McCarthy’s Status ‘Remains Safe’ After Loss to 49ers
The Cowboys owner addressed questions surrounding his team’s coach after another disappointing ending to the season for Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. Following Dallas’s loss to San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones assured that McCarthy’s job “remains safe”...
Fox 59
SI:AM | Another Unsatisfying Conclusion for the Cowboys
Mike McCarthy’s clock management is at the forefront after Sunday’s game. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m still laughing about the Cowboys’ final play. 🏟️ The future of conference championship games. 🐊 A messy recruiting saga. If you're reading this on SI.com,...
Fox 59
Report: Bill O’Brien Returning to Patriots As OC
A familiar face is rejoining Bill Belichick’s staff. After a stint at Alabama serving as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien is heading back to the NFL to the same role with a very familiar franchise: the Patriots. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low, O’Brien...
Fox 59
Damar Hamlin attends first game since cardiac arrest, speaks to teammates: Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is attending his first game, less than three weeks removed from his on-field cardiac arrest, and reportedly spoke to his team in the locker room before kickoff on Sunday. Video from WROC’s AJ Feldman showed a person donning a...
Fox 59
AFC Championship Opening Odds and Spread: Chiefs Listed as Small Favorites Over Bengals
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last season with the Chiefs hosting the Bengals. The AFC conference championship is set after the Chiefs and Bengals emerged victorious in the divisional round. Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive Championship games. Oddsmakers at...
Fox 59
Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott
He thinks Prescott’s mattress might be the culprit for his tough loss. Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.
Comments / 0