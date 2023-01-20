Read full article on original website
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino. Texas school expert shares insight on Newport News. Dr. Lawrence Scott, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership
WAVY News 10
Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex's name to animals. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
WAVY News 10
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex's name to animals. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new CEO. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E. Visitors discuss smoking being
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
Lanes closed in Norfolk due to I-64 crash
A multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Northampton Ave. at mile marker 279.9 has caused all east lanes to close.
Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth
A grand opening ceremony that included a performance by Norfolk State University's band and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
WAVY News 10
New traffic pattern coming to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will have a new traffic pattern as early as January 28. The HBRT Expansion Project has completed a temporary bridge to allow the construction to begin on a new permanent structure. People traveling on I-64, toward Norfolk will shift to the...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino's grand opening, ribbon-cutting event will be held Jan. 23
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting tomorrow, January 23. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with a special performance from Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion" Marching Band.
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
Portsmouth homicide leaves one adult male dead: Police
The department says an adult male was found at the scene with a fatal injury. So far, no information has been released about the adult male who died or any potential suspects.
WAVY News 10
Person found with gunshot wound on Portsmouth Blvd. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound Sunday evening. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 4:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Blvd.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle in Hampton over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
13newsnow.com
Part of 1st View Street in Norfolk to close, making way for HRBT expansion project
1st View Street under the I-64 bridge will close as early as January 26. City officials said the closure will last until the summer.
