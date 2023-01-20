ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

PORTSMOUTH, VA
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire

HAMPTON, VA
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It's located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
New traffic pattern coming to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will have a new traffic pattern as early as January 28. The HBRT Expansion Project has completed a temporary bridge to allow the construction to begin on a new permanent structure. People traveling on I-64, toward Norfolk will shift to the...
NORFOLK, VA
Rivers Casino's grand opening, ribbon-cutting event will be held Jan. 23

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, VA

