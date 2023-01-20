ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCIA

Saquon Barkley: ‘I Would Love to Be a Giant for Life”

The star running back made his hopes for the future perfectly clear after New York’s divisional round loss on Saturday. The Giants are head into the offseason after a crushing 38–7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round on Saturday. Though the 2022 season might be over, a new set of challenges awaits New York in free agency, one of which is trying to keep star running back Saquon Barkley with the franchise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

