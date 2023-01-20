Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
newschannel20.com
Private land owners, community leaders can connect with federal conservation help
The U. S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service, NRCS, is working with private land owners and community leaders to work to protect and enhance our precious natural resources. NRCS began its fight against erosion as the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) back in 1935 and continues the mission today. The...
newschannel20.com
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
newschannel20.com
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
newschannel20.com
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
newschannel20.com
Police: 13-year-old girl leads state troopers on 100 mph chase
KEARNEY, Neb. (WKRC) — State troopers in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase Monday, and say the driver was a 13-year-old girl. It apparently started around 9:30 p.m. when they tried to pull over an SUV traveling at about 35 mph on the interstate. That's when, police say,...
newschannel20.com
Adorable dog with special needs to be featured in 'Puppy Bowl XIX'
TIVERTON, R.I. (TND) — Joey, an adorable rescue dog who lives in Rhode Island, is gearing up for his appearance in “Puppy Bowl XIX,” an annual television special on Animal Planet. He’s just an amazing little pup,” Cathy Larson, who adopted Joey when he was 6 months...
