Grafton girls fall to Preston in physical Big 10 encounter
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a game-high 20 points while Kenne Keener had 13 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to beat homesteading Preston on Friday night. The Knights picked up a solid win, holding off the Bearcats, 53-44, in a...
Mountaineers try yet again to snap Big 12 road losing streak
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It had been that fabled, unseen, unspoken-about "elephant in the room," as West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert put it, this Big 12 road losing streak that now has grown to a pachyderm-sized 12 games. Eilert, filling in for head coach Bob Huggins, who...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith believes better ball movement has helped spur the team's recent success. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/24/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is happy with the way her team navigated a four games in 11 day stretch (going 3-1) and anticipates a good recovery stretch with its next game against TCU not coming up until Saturday. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
RGPAC in Clarksburg (West Virginia) to screen 'Black Panther'
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will screen 2018's "Black Panther" on at 4 p.m. Feb. 12. For tickets, visit tickets.therobinsongrand.com or call 855-773-6283.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's women's basketball win over Texas Tech on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved into fifth place in the Big 12 with the victory. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
Alan Arnson
BITTINGER — Alan Norton Arnson, M.D., 87, of Bittinger, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 29, 1935, to the late Belle (Biales) and George G. Arnson. He was also preceded in death by his three siblings and their spouses, Arthur (Aileen) Arnson, Robert (Nancy) Arnson and Arline (Wilbur) Horwitz.
Math Field Day winners
KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools’ Math Field Day was held Jan. 17 at the Kingwood Community Building. Students in grades fourth through 12th from throughout the county participated. Winners in the county are eligible to compete in the regional math field day March 11 in Morgantown.
Class action complaint filed against Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board over lead in pipes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A class action complaint has been filed against the Clarksburg Water Board and related businesses and entities over lead found in the water supply. The lead plaintiffs are Water Board customers and the parents of two children who had elevated blood levels in testing...
Christina Royer Casey Nelson
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Christina Royer Casey Nelson, 73, of Salem, died Saturday, Jan 21, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a long period of failing health. Born August 17, 1949 in Clarksburg, she was the daughter of Christof W. Royer and Virginia Summers Royer. Christina was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Robert Michael Nelson, and half-brother Robert Bailey, Jr.
Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess, 70, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, and went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. Born on November 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Georgia (Bower) Parrill.
Ex-West Liberty University president now a school consultant
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Liberty University president whose contract was not renewed last year has been retained as a consultant, a university official said. W. Franklin Evans is now a research analyst and executive consultant at the university, Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas told The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register.
Carol Jean Crow
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Carol Jean Crow went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of January 9, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 in Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill. She enjoyed her last years there and made many friends with both staff and fellow residents alike. All her children spent time with her during Christmas, shortly before her passing.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
Preston has had several jails in the last 200 years
KINGWOOD — As county commissioners look at repairs to the Preston County Sheriff’s Office after a burst sprinkler caused significant damages, it’s interesting to look back at the county’s former jails. The first jail in Preston County was made of hewn logs and was built behind...
Faith & Hope service schedule
First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
Masontown man pleads to federal gun charge
CLARKSBURG— Ricky R. Johnson, 41, of Masontown, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi to unlawful possession of a firearm. Johnson, prohibited from having guns because of prior convictions, had a .22-caliber pistol in December 2021 in Preston County, the Office of U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld alleged.
United Way Celebrates EITC Day for VITA Tax Preparation Services
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way opened its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program on January 23 and will be going door to door to recognize Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Day on Friday. Per the IRS, the EITC is a tax credit that helps...
