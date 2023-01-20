Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
SNL Brilliantly Parodies ‘The White Lotus’ With ‘Black Lotus’
Between Aubrey Plaza’s hosting gig and Chloe Fineman’s dead-on Jennifer Coolidge impression, a White Lotus parody seemed inevitable on this week’s Saturday Night Live. But the show really outdid itself with “The Black Lotus.”. The pre-taped sketch began with Tanya checking into the hotel and telling...
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Confirms Major Rumor About Her Romantic Life
Star Wars Sequel Trilogy star Daisy Ridley has confirmed a major rumor about her personal life: she is now a married woman! Ridley is currently earning numerous rave reviews for her new dark comedy/dramedy film Sometimes I Think About Dying, in which she plays a young woman suffering from anxiety and depression. However, while sitting down to do interviews for the film at Sundance Film Festival 2023, Ridley couldn't avoid confirming some of the happiest news of her life: "Yes! I got married."
ComicBook
Kill Bill Star Calls on Quentin Tarantino to Make Vol. 3
Quentin Tarantino has claimed that he will only be directing one more film in his career, with Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox calling on him to make a third film in the series. While Fox's character was killed in the debut film, various rumors speculating about what a third film could explore would center around the daughter she left behind when she was killed seeking revenge against Beatrix (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother, which would surely continue Fox's character's legacy. The nature of the films, however, has allowed for flashbacks, so even if her character is dead in the present, there's a chance that Fox could reprise her role.
ComicBook
Greg Berlanti and Andy Serkis Producing New NBC Pilot
The work of Oliver Sacks is officially headed to NBC, with the help of some pretty major creators. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the network has given a pilot order to Wolf, a potential series which will be executive produced by, among other names, actor and director Andy Serkis and Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti. The potential series will be based on Sacks' books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars. Superman & Lois' Lee Toland Krieger is on board to direct and executive produce, with Michael Grassi set to write and executive produce the pilot.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Solo Star Emilia Clarke Addresses Whether She'd Return as Qi'ra
One of the biggest successes of Solo: A Star Wars Story was Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, as proven by the character's return in various Star Wars comics, leading audiences to hope that Clarke could return as the character, though the actor's most recent reaction to the notion makes it seem unlikely anytime soon. Having previously starred in Game of Thrones and also starring in the upcoming Secret Invasion series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clarke has plenty of experience in massive franchises, so while she does support Qi'ra's return, she personally sounds like it wouldn't be with her reprising the role.
ComicBook
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
Colin Jost Shares Rare ‘Photo’ Of Son With Scarlett Johansson on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
The couple is notoriously private, so the comedian had to tease the audience of 'The Tonight Show' when he stopped by.
Where to Watch Anna Kendrick’s ‘Alice, Darling’: Streaming Release Date
Alice, Darling is a 2023 psychological thriller that follows Anna Kendrick as the eponymous character in her journey to leave her abusive boyfriend. Alice embarks on a vacation with her two close friends and finds herself breaking free from her codependency on her boyfriend Simon, played by Charlie Carrick. As one can expect, he isn’t happy. The synopsis reads, “Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shatter – and once unleashed, it test’s Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendship.”
TV Fanatic
Accused Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Scott's Story
The newest addition to Fox's lineup, Accused, boasts that its unique perspective tells the story through the eyes of the defendants. Many crime and legal dramas often center on the prosecution and obtaining justice for the victim's family, so this point of view gives the viewers a chance to weigh their judgment of the defendant.
ComicBook
Anime Poll Reveals the Manga Series That Need Shows ASAP
January is almost over, but the new year's appeal has yet to wear off. For anime fans, all eyes are on what this year could bring the community, and that includes licensing announcements. After all, no one wants to hear anime announcements more than netizens, and they have their own list of requests. And now, a massive poll has revealed which manga series fans want adapted the most.
Hypebae
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
ComicBook
X-Force Recruits Wolverine and Colossus to the X-Men Team
The CIA-inspired X-Men series X-Force is adding two new recruits this spring. Writer Benjamin Percy has penned X-Force since Marvel relaunched the X-Men line under Jonathan Hickman, and he's definitely put this deep-cover squad through the wringer. Some of the stalwarts in X-Force since the beginning have been Wolverine (Logan) and Beast, but their relationship has taken a turn for the worst recently, with Beast killing Wolverine and messing with his resurrection to turn him into a loyal killing machine. Another change is coming to X-Force in April, as Logan's clone Laura Kinney and Colossus are officially added to the series.
ComicBook
Daredevil Born Again: Arrow Writers Join Show
Daredevil: Born Again has added Arrow writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to the team for the Disney+ series. With filming coming up soon, the project is becoming more real by the second. The Cosmic Circus reported the Arrowverse infusion to the MCU. Previously, Blankship was showrunner on The CW's Naomi. (Interestingly, she also penned the episode of Arrow that was supposed to lead to Green Arrows and the Canaries!) Godfree also had her hands all over the The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While some MCU fans will not be familiar with these titles, they have fierce followings of their own. It will be interesting to see how the Daredevil show comes together.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded crime thriller that couldn’t have failed much harder corrupts the upper echelons of streaming
The star-studded crime thriller is one of the most reliable subgenres Hollywood has to offer, because few things draw in an audience quite like an ensemble stuffed full of big names playing both sides of the law to root out corruption at the highest levels. On paper, then, Broken City should have been anything other than the unmitigated disaster it turned out to be.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Star Addresses Popular Fan Theory
The White Lotus wrapped its sophomore season late last year, offering another star-studded murder mystery helmed by Mike White. While the cast of characters from the two seasons are largely standalone (outside of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya, who appeared in both stories), that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing about their potential connections. One popular theory as of late has been that Season 1's Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) might be the sister of Abby (Laura Dern), the wife of Dom (Michael Imperioli) who only appeared in Season 2 through phone calls. While speaking to Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Britton remarked "Oooh, I've never heard that before," and revealed that she would be more than willing to return to the show and make it canon.
ComicBook
2023 Oscars Nominations Snubbed One of Anime's Most Gorgeous Movies
A new year is here, and of course, that means another chance has come around for the Oscars to snub some of entertainment's best films. From Jordan Peele's Nope to The Woman King, a slew of movies were kept out of the Oscars nomination pool this year. Obviously, anime was shafted yet again as the medium is so often treated, but this year stings worse than ever given the existence of Inu-Oh.
