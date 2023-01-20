Daredevil: Born Again has added Arrow writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to the team for the Disney+ series. With filming coming up soon, the project is becoming more real by the second. The Cosmic Circus reported the Arrowverse infusion to the MCU. Previously, Blankship was showrunner on The CW's Naomi. (Interestingly, she also penned the episode of Arrow that was supposed to lead to Green Arrows and the Canaries!) Godfree also had her hands all over the The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While some MCU fans will not be familiar with these titles, they have fierce followings of their own. It will be interesting to see how the Daredevil show comes together.

2 HOURS AGO