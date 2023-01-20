Read full article on original website
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receiving 'Death Threats Almost Daily'
I Am Jazz returns for another season this week and will show viewers how Jazz Jennings handles a death threat while attending Harvard University. Jennings, 24, who has been sharing her experiences as a transgender woman with the world since she was 6, said she gets death threats daily. Although she feels safe at Harvard, knowing that a person who has her family's address wants to hurt her is upsetting.
Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked on Snowplow Following Accident
Actor Chris Evans still thinks of his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as a superhero after Renner's near-fatal snow plow accident earlier this month. Renner shared an update with fans this weekend, posting a photo of himself receiving physical therapy at home. Evans left a comment joking that the snow plow might be damaged worse than Renner after their run-in.
Kelly Ripa Roasts Husband Mark Consuelos for Comments He Made While She Gave Birth
Kelly Ripa jabbed her husband Mark Consuelos for not being entirely supportive while she was in labor. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host responded to a headline about a man asking women what was one thing their partners did to help while they were giving birth. According to Ripa, Conseuelos was not very helpful.
Comedian's Arm Sliced Open While Training for Reality TV Competition
Comedian Darren Harriott is recovering after he suffered a gruesome injury while training for the new season of Dancing On Ice. Before taking to the rink for his first performance Sunday night, the comedian, 34, "sliced" his arm open with a skate while practicing a lift with his pro partner, Tippy Packard.
Kylie Jenner Reveals Son's Name Alongside First Full Photo
Nearly a year after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a son she initially named Wolfe, she's revealed him to the world. The youngest Kar-Jenner kid gave birth to her son that she shares with rapper Travis Scott in Feb. 2022. She's shared glimpses of him on her social media accounts, including snapshots of his hands and feet. But on Jan. 21, she shared four photos of him and the almost 1-year-old for the first time, along with his name. "AIRE," she captioned the post. Thus far, the post has over 14 million likes. Celebrities have flooded her comment section of the post. "Omg angel," singer SZA wrote. "He's so handsome," Chloe Bailey commented. "I love you Aire Webster," wrote proud grandmother Kris Jenner. Longtime family friend Khadijah Haqq wrote, "There he is."
Tori Spelling Reveals Her Daughter's Diagnosis Following Hospitalization
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling discusses her 14-year-old daughter's health challenges after she was hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down with SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live to discuss Stella's diagnosis and how her family is dealing with it. "She went to the ER twice and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine," said Spelling, who wasn't familiar with the condition before her daughter's illness. "One side of you goes numb, it almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be." Spelling described Stella's symptoms as follows: "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth -- so it looked like she had had a stroke." Hemiplegic migraines, according to the American Migraine Foundation, occur extremely infrequently, causing mild weakness in one side of the body in addition to headaches and other migraine symptoms. They can last for hours, days, or even weeks. Spelling said Stella remains dizzy and nauseous despite the migraines subsiding during her hospital stay. A neurologist is treating her at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Spelling explained that this type of migraine is hereditary, coming from her husband, Dean McDermott. "More things to blame him with," Spelling joked.
‘The Bachelor’s 1st Impression Rose Winner Greer Blitzer Apologizes For Resurfaced Tweets About Blackface
Greer Blitzer is apologizing about resurfaced tweets in which she defended a person wearing a blackface costume. The Bachelor star, who recently won the First Impression Rose from Bachelor Zach Shallcross, took to her Instagram story to admit her wrongdoings in the previous tweets and take responsibility for her actions.
How Having an Open Marriage Made Me Think Differently About Monogamy
When I first started sleeping with people other than my husband, I felt a thrill that doesn’t often feature in monogamous relationships: the delight of a new body, the febrile loss of a particular kind of security, the rush of fear. I also felt a newfangled interest in our relationship from those close to us. This interest sometimes looked like support, and other times judgment. Questions from those in monogamous relationships came thick and fast: “What if he finds someone better?” “Aren’t you worried that you’ll have better sex with someone else?” “What if you ruin what you have?”
New Found Glory's Jordan Pundik Talks New Acoustic Album and Tour, Reveals Guitarist Chad Gilbert's Cancer Diagnosis Motivated Him to 'Take Care of Myself' (Exclusive)
When the pop-punk and emo scene exploded in the early 2000s, there were a handful of bands who had been there, toe-to-toe with fans in their community, that have earned the right to be considered purveyors, or godparents, of the scene. New Found Glory is one of those bands. Formed in the late '90s, the band released their first album, Nothing Gold Can Stay, in 1999, and they have since gone on to release nine more full-length studio albums. That's not even mentioning their collection of cover songs albums, live recordings, EPs, compilation projects, and a holiday album that dropped in 2021.
