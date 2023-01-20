Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling discusses her 14-year-old daughter's health challenges after she was hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down with SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live to discuss Stella's diagnosis and how her family is dealing with it. "She went to the ER twice and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine," said Spelling, who wasn't familiar with the condition before her daughter's illness. "One side of you goes numb, it almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be." Spelling described Stella's symptoms as follows: "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth -- so it looked like she had had a stroke." Hemiplegic migraines, according to the American Migraine Foundation, occur extremely infrequently, causing mild weakness in one side of the body in addition to headaches and other migraine symptoms. They can last for hours, days, or even weeks. Spelling said Stella remains dizzy and nauseous despite the migraines subsiding during her hospital stay. A neurologist is treating her at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Spelling explained that this type of migraine is hereditary, coming from her husband, Dean McDermott. "More things to blame him with," Spelling joked.

3 DAYS AGO