ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Microsoft offers lackluster guidance, says new business growth slowed in December

Microsoft's Azure cloud growth slowed to 31%, barely beating analysts' projections. Management called for $50.5 billion to $51.5 billion in revenue for the next quarter, while analysts expected over $52 billion, with Azure growth slowing further. The software maker took a $1.2 billion charge in the quarter in connection with...
CNBC

Gemini lays off 10% of staff, and Kraken outlines exchange's focus amid downturn: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Thomas Perfumo, head of strategy for Kraken, outlines the crypto exchange's focus amid the current downturn.
CNBC

Walmart raises minimum wage as retail labor market remains tight

Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour for store employees. Starting in early March, the retailer's U.S. average wage is expected to be more than $17.50. The company, which is the nation's largest private employer, is also sweetening its college tuition program and creating more high-paid roles at its auto centers.
CNBC

Stock futures fall in overnight trading as Microsoft reverses earlier gains

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 106 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.8% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in...
CNBC

Microsoft announces new multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft declined to...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: 3M, Paccar, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMD and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The retail stock gained 15.3% as traders continued to pile into the heavily shorted name. Bed Bath & Beyond has warned of a potential bankruptcy and recently beefed up its legal team ahead of a possible filing. Shares of the meme-stock favorite are up 32% year to date.
CNBC

Gold eases off nine-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields gain

Gold prices pulled back from a nine-month high on Tuesday due to a slight uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields, although hopes of slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve underpinned the market. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,934.82 per ounce by 1:40 p.m. ET, hitting its...
CNBC

Bill Gates is ‘very optimistic’ about the future: ‘Better to be born 20 years from now...than any time in the past’

Bill Gates spends a lot of his time sounding the alarm over existential global threats, like climate change and future pandemics. Yet the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says he's still "very optimistic" about humanity's future on Earth. Even with challenges facing current and future generations, Gates says anyone born in the next few decades will be better off than people born at any previous point in history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy