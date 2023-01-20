Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
CNBC
NYSE says it will cancel some early trades after technical issue led to halts for over 200 stocks
Trading in more than 200 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted shortly after the market opened Tuesday due to an apparent technical issue, and many abnormal early trades will be canceled. The major names impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the...
CNBC
Are digital wallets safe? Here’s what to know as the battle between big banks and Apple Pay heats up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
CNBC
Distracted at work? Tips from an attention expert to reclaim your time: ‘Manage your manager’
Since the pandemic, a growing number of companies have turned to employee monitoring software to track productivity. But they're missing the real culprit behind missed deadlines or lagging sales, according to behavioral design expert Nir Eyal. Much of Eyal's work, including his bestselling book "Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention...
CNBC
Google CEO defends job cuts in animated town hall as employees demand clarity on process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
CNBC
Egg prices rose 60% in 2022. One farm group claims it's a 'collusive scheme' by suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
CNBC
Elon Musk testifies he would have sold SpaceX stock to take Tesla private in 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by shareholders for a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share. Under oath, Musk said he could have sold shares of SpaceX, the reusable rocket maker that he...
CNBC
Microsoft offers lackluster guidance, says new business growth slowed in December
Microsoft's Azure cloud growth slowed to 31%, barely beating analysts' projections. Management called for $50.5 billion to $51.5 billion in revenue for the next quarter, while analysts expected over $52 billion, with Azure growth slowing further. The software maker took a $1.2 billion charge in the quarter in connection with...
Asian stocks rise to 7-month highs, hot inflation boosts Australian dollar
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Asian equities extended their winning run to scale their highest levels in seven months on Wednesday, with South Korean stocks leading the way, and the Australian dollar hit multi-month highs as surging inflation made higher interest rates more likely.
CNBC
Gemini lays off 10% of staff, and Kraken outlines exchange's focus amid downturn: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Thomas Perfumo, head of strategy for Kraken, outlines the crypto exchange's focus amid the current downturn.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Todd Gordon on Big Tech earnings
Todd Gordon, New Age Wealth Advisors joins 'Tech Check' to discuss the communication services trade and why it isn't overbought. Todd also discusses Microsoft and the earnings on deck for the company.
CNBC
New technique from U.S. national lab promises to strip carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and factories at record-low cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
CNBC
Walmart raises minimum wage as retail labor market remains tight
Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour for store employees. Starting in early March, the retailer's U.S. average wage is expected to be more than $17.50. The company, which is the nation's largest private employer, is also sweetening its college tuition program and creating more high-paid roles at its auto centers.
CNBC
Stock futures fall in overnight trading as Microsoft reverses earlier gains
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 106 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.8% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in...
CNBC
Microsoft announces new multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft declined to...
CNBC
The U.S. is massively underperforming global stock markets, and analysts see more of the same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: 3M, Paccar, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMD and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The retail stock gained 15.3% as traders continued to pile into the heavily shorted name. Bed Bath & Beyond has warned of a potential bankruptcy and recently beefed up its legal team ahead of a possible filing. Shares of the meme-stock favorite are up 32% year to date.
CNBC
Argentina and Brazil are discussing plans for a common currency — analysts can scarcely believe it
Argentina and Brazil are in early talks to create a common currency, as part of a coordinated bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Analysts are highly skeptical, dismissing the proposal as "pie in the sky." "It is hard to believe Argentina and Brazil would actually move in this...
CNBC
Gold eases off nine-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields gain
Gold prices pulled back from a nine-month high on Tuesday due to a slight uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields, although hopes of slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve underpinned the market. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,934.82 per ounce by 1:40 p.m. ET, hitting its...
CNBC
Bill Gates is ‘very optimistic’ about the future: ‘Better to be born 20 years from now...than any time in the past’
Bill Gates spends a lot of his time sounding the alarm over existential global threats, like climate change and future pandemics. Yet the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says he's still "very optimistic" about humanity's future on Earth. Even with challenges facing current and future generations, Gates says anyone born in the next few decades will be better off than people born at any previous point in history.
