FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Antonio Bell is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Bell is...
KMBC.com
Worker pinned by a steel beam inside a Kansas City warehouse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a warehouse Monday afternoon after a worker became trapped. First responders were called to the warehouse in the 3800 block of Raytown Road after a worker somehow became trapped by a large, heavy steel beam. It...
KCTV 5
Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KCTV 5
Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
excelsiorcitizen.com
Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases
Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
kcur.org
Hickman Mills is losing students, while North Kansas City can’t keep up with new enrollment. Why?
Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic drove down enrollment numbers in schools across the country, Kansas City districts are getting a better idea of just how many students are in their classrooms. Public school enrollment in Missouri declined by nearly 30,000 students when schools shut down to prevent COVID spread...
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
Missouri family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
KCTV 5
Royals to hold additional public meetings to hear concerns of new ballpark district
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. On Dec. 13, the club hosted an initial meeting Dec. 13 in Westport to give community members an opportunity to address their thoughts and concerns on the project.
KCTV 5
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KCTV 5
KCI holds job fair for new terminal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new KCI terminal is getting ready for takeoff, but first it needs to fill 800 open positions. Today, a job fair was held to hire retail, food and beverage positions inside the new terminal. Vantage Airport Group is looking for people that best represent...
KCTV 5
Residents accuse KCK officer of being high; Department says could be a medical event
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is responding to allegations surrounding the behavior of an on-duty officer. A video of an interaction between officers and people at the home they were called to has been making the rounds on social media. Police were there regarding...
KCTV 5
KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. The school district first came forward late last year with a proposal to place cameras inside classrooms, in a $6 million move the superintendent said was to elevate the learning experience, assist in livestreaming and provide other benefits. Teachers quickly pushed back, with one survey showing over 80 percent against the idea. Many teachers told KCTV5 they would consider quitting before allowing cameras inside their classrooms.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Tamba
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life. Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray...
