ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Antonio Bell is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Bell is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Worker pinned by a steel beam inside a Kansas City warehouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to a warehouse Monday afternoon after a worker became trapped. First responders were called to the warehouse in the 3800 block of Raytown Road after a worker somehow became trapped by a large, heavy steel beam. It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS
excelsiorcitizen.com

Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases

Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCI holds job fair for new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new KCI terminal is getting ready for takeoff, but first it needs to fill 800 open positions. Today, a job fair was held to hire retail, food and beverage positions inside the new terminal. Vantage Airport Group is looking for people that best represent...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. The school district first came forward late last year with a proposal to place cameras inside classrooms, in a $6 million move the superintendent said was to elevate the learning experience, assist in livestreaming and provide other benefits. Teachers quickly pushed back, with one survey showing over 80 percent against the idea. Many teachers told KCTV5 they would consider quitting before allowing cameras inside their classrooms.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tamba

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life. Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy