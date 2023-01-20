Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Kylie Jenner Unveils Son's Name and How to Pronounce It
Kylie Jenner is introducing her son to the world. On Sunday, the mogul and The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the first pictures of the child's face since he was born in February 2022. Jenner shares the baby boy, as well as four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, with Houston rapper and on-and-off (currently off) boyfriend Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.
'White Lotus' Scammer Besties Land Their First Fashion Campaign
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing.
Kylie Jenner Criticized For Wearing 'Disgusting' Noose-Like Necklace
Kylie Jenner is facing intense backlash for her decision to wear a "disgusting" accessory. "You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry noose hoodie debacle in 2019," as Diet Prada previously wrote in an Instagram post comparing the open collar necklace to Burberry's much-maligned "noose hoodie" featuring rope-like drawstrings.
19 Photos That Made Me Say, "Thanks For Sharing, But Please Never Show Me That Again"
If you were considering an internet break, this article will be the final nail in the coffin.
If You've Ever Given Up Drinking — Whether It Was For Dry January Or Longer — Share Your Experience Here
Whether it was for health, budget, or family reasons — or just because — it's time to highlight those stories.
Now You Can Finally Smell Like WD-40
Let's be honest for a moment, we all have a weird smell that we're ashamed to admit that we like. Whether it's huffing gasoline, killing brain cells with Sharpie markers or the intoxicating aroma of industrial lubricant WD-40, everybody has at least one olfactory vice. While we can't help you with those first two, you can now finally fulfill your dreams of smelling like the inside of a toolbox thanks to MSCHF.
Kiely Williams Says She Hooked Up With Three Members of B2K
3LW's Kiely Williams is coming clean about hooking up with three-fourths of R&B quartet B2K — all at the same time. This isn't the first time Williams has been candid about her dating history while at the height of her career. In 2021, while promoting her role on King's reality series BET Presents: The Encore, the singer and actress told The Shade Room that she had in fact hooked up with all of B2K — plus singer Mario.
Schiaparelli's Couture Show Sparks Debate Over Use of Animal Heads
It started with Kylie Jenner, who arrived fashionably late and walked to her front row seat at the Schiaparelli wearing a black column gown affixed with a very real-looking lion head on her right shoulder. \u201cthe making of the Schiaparelli ss23 animal embroidery:\u201d. — e. (@e.) 1674479874. Fellow supermodel Christie...
