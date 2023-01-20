Let's be honest for a moment, we all have a weird smell that we're ashamed to admit that we like. Whether it's huffing gasoline, killing brain cells with Sharpie markers or the intoxicating aroma of industrial lubricant WD-40, everybody has at least one olfactory vice. While we can't help you with those first two, you can now finally fulfill your dreams of smelling like the inside of a toolbox thanks to MSCHF.

5 HOURS AGO