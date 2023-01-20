BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple items were discussed at Monday night’s Belpre City Council meeting. City Council member Steve Null talked about a resolution that would help control the feral and roaming cat population in Belpre. He said there are around 400 of those cats in the area and worries about them continuing to breed. He hopes that the city will agree to a $10,000 contract with Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program. The organization would trap the cats, neuter them, give them vaccinations, and establish a colony where someone would take care of the cats.

BELPRE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO