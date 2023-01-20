Read full article on original website
WTAP
Marietta Welfare League gives away over $80,000 to help improve the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Marietta Welfare League gave away $81,770 to local businesses looking to help give back to the community. Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Boys and Girls club of Washington County, Special Olympics, and Betsey Mills Club are just some of the many businesses who were given grants.
WTAP
Upcoming fundraiser will increase the reward offered for the Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Safe Haven, a team of investigators who run a podcast, will hold a fundraising event to increase the money they can offer for the reward for the Judy Petty case. By next month, it will be 15 years since Judy Petty disappeared. Her family has been...
WTAP
Washington County Commissioner is nominated onto a statewide county commissioners board
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter has been nominated onto the County Commissioners Association of Ohio board. Ritter said the organization’s purpose it to advocate on behalf of commissioners, educate commissioners, and to provide technical and research help. Ritter said the organization has three top priorities...
WTAP
Belpre City Council discusses feral cats, a potential sewer company expansion, and more
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple items were discussed at Monday night’s Belpre City Council meeting. City Council member Steve Null talked about a resolution that would help control the feral and roaming cat population in Belpre. He said there are around 400 of those cats in the area and worries about them continuing to breed. He hopes that the city will agree to a $10,000 contract with Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program. The organization would trap the cats, neuter them, give them vaccinations, and establish a colony where someone would take care of the cats.
WTAP
Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WTAP
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement are using new technology to get a new perspective on crime. Drones are being used to get a better view of crime scenes and find missing individuals. “The drone unit started off as just a hobby,” said Davis Powers. The Washington County...
WHIZ
Giesey Arrested in Noble County
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
WTAP
Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition. The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.
WTAP
Humane societies across the state experience overpopulation problems
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley has experienced overpopulation for years. “I don’t know the last time we’ve been under 50 dogs in here. It’s been years I’d say,” said Assistant Manager, Kati Rankin. Overpopulation can cause many problems for...
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
West Virginia woman charged for throwing remote at wife
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies came to Meadowbrook Acres for a domestic incident on Thursday. Deputies said they spoke with the complainant, who said she […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
CHARLESTON — A Belpre man pleaded guilty last week to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, in April, Timothy E. Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, made arrangements for a package containing approximately 1 kilogram of a fentanyl analogue to be shipped through the mail from California to a Parkersburg apartment. He allegedly paid the apartment’s resident more than $1,000 to receive and hold the package for him.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
WDTV
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (1/23/23 at 2:53 p.m.):. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Chad Ashby Ballard has been located. Further information is not being released at this time, the department said. ORIGINAL STORY (1/23/23 at 1:15 p.m.) The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a...
WTAP
Belpre Community gathers in support of 3-year-old who suffers from rare brain cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Ryder is a 3-year-old who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. Since then Jack who has many things to possibly be upset about Jack has kept a positive attitude everyday that has inspired many. “We have hope and if we have hope we have...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Newport man
MARIETTA — The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 20 (Sandhill Road) between Jett Hill and Kennon Lane, Marietta Township, in Washington County. The crash occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from...
WTAP
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Several Kroger associates have filed a class action lawsuit alleging that their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft against its employees after adopting a new payroll system in 2022. In mid 2022, Kroger rolled out a new system nationwide called My Time to handle its...
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
Bridgeport Police searching for owner of this pickup truck
The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of a pickup truck that they left the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 on Monday.
