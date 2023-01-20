Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox29.com
Temple University holds students-only townhall to address safety concerns
PHILADELPHIA - Temple University held a students-only townhall meeting on Monday to address crime and gun violence threatening the North Philadelphia campus. The meeting comes after several recent incidents of crime against Temple students living in off-campus residences, including a string of home invasions late last year. Keep_Us_Safe_TU, a student-run...
fox29.com
Philadelphia woman jailed in case of mistaken identity speaks out about 'terrible' experience
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman who spent several days in jail after being mistaken for a suspect wanted in Texas is speaking out about the experience. Julie Hudson, a Ph.D. candidate, was having trouble finding a rental property and failed a background check for Lyft due to a warrant in Webster, Texas, that came up on her background check.
fox29.com
Temple student slugged by attacker during carjacking in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The victim's roommate told police the group of at least three attackers threw cement at the victim and shattered his back window, then threw cement at their apartment.
fox29.com
3 people injured in Northeast Philadelphia house fire
Three people were injured and transported to the hospital after a fire ripped through a home in Northeast Philadelphia. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the details.
fox29.com
Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
fox29.com
Woman shot as hail of over 30 bullets leads to barricade situation inside Tacony home
PHILADELPHIA - A 47-year-old woman miraculously suffered just one non-life-threatening shot after more than 30 shots were fired from a Tacony home overnight. She told police she was sitting in a car with a man on the 6700 block of Marsden Street when they heard multiple gunshots just before midnight.
fox29.com
Local woman sent to jail in case of mistaken identity details 'terrible' experience
FOX 29's Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick speak with Julie Hudson, a Philadelphia woman who was arrested in a case of mistaken identity after a woman with the same name was charged with a crime in Texas. Hudson joins "Good Day Philadelphia" with her attorney Shaka Johnson.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Police searching for suspects who attempted to rob West Philadelphia market at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify suspects caught on camera in a gunpoint robbery at a West Philadelphia market. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on January 18 just before 7 p.m. inside a market on the 900 block of...
fox29.com
Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Rain and snow move in Wednesday ahead of dry and chilly Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday's break from wet weather brought lots of sunshine to the Delaware Valley, but that won't last long. An upcoming storm is set to strike on Wednesday, bringing along rain, and even snow to some parts of the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s as clouds...
fox29.com
Officials: 12 people displaced after fire tears through Northeast Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department say a dozen people were displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Northeast Philadelphia. According to authorities, the fire broke out on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle around 3: 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters say the flames consumed a two-story...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested for Philadelphia quadruple shooting that killed 3
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a man linked to a deadly quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood two weeks ago where police say more than 50 shots were fired. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday for the shooting on Jan. 9 that claimed the lives of two teenagers...
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
Police are investigating two separate fatal hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
fox29.com
Overwhelming demand briefly crashes Philadelphia Housing Authority website on first day of voucher program
The Philadelphia Housing Authority's website briefly crashed on Monday as it began its voucher program for affordable housing. It's the first time in over a decade that the department is accepting new applicants for affordable housing after finally clearing a backlog of requests.
fox29.com
Pedestrian, biker killed in two separate hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
A pedestrian and a biker were killed in different hit-and-runs Sunday night, police said. Authorities released pictures of both vehicles wanted in the deadly crashes, hoping that someone will help them identify the driver.
fox29.com
Officials: Driver sought after woman was struck and killed on South Philadelphia street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 43-year-old woman was killed as she crossed a South Philadelphia street and police are looking for the driver of the SUV that did not stop. Officials say Savon So was crossing the street at 600 Oregon Avenue Sunday evening, just after 5:30, when the driver of a silver SUV, going east on Oregon, hit her.
fox29.com
Police no longer searching for driver, vehicle wanted in deadly South Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced on Tuesday that they are no longer searching for the driver or the vehicle wanted in a deadly South Philadelphia hit-and-run over the weekend. Authorities say a 43-year-old woman was struck and killed as she was crossing Oregon Avenue on Sunday evening, just after 5:30. The...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
fox29.com
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect in fatal shooting at Dunkin' parking lot in Logan
PHILADELPHIA - New video released by police captures the moment deadly shots were fired outside a Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Logan section earlier this month. A 27-year-old man was later found lying next to a Lincoln Towncar with the door open in the parking lot on the 4700 block of Broad Street on January 4.
