Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Temple University holds students-only townhall to address safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA - Temple University held a students-only townhall meeting on Monday to address crime and gun violence threatening the North Philadelphia campus. The meeting comes after several recent incidents of crime against Temple students living in off-campus residences, including a string of home invasions late last year. Keep_Us_Safe_TU, a student-run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

