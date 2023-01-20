Read full article on original website
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Temple University holds students-only townhall to address safety concerns
PHILADELPHIA - Temple University held a students-only townhall meeting on Monday to address crime and gun violence threatening the North Philadelphia campus. The meeting comes after several recent incidents of crime against Temple students living in off-campus residences, including a string of home invasions late last year. Keep_Us_Safe_TU, a student-run...
Philadelphia’s Chinatown celebrates the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ amid rising Asian hate, ‘76 Place’ disagreements
Thousands welcomed the “Year of the Rabbit” this weekend during Lunar New Year celebrations in Philadelphia’s Chinatown. The streets were packed Sunday with families celebrating the occasion, with fireworks and dancing lions to complete the scene that started at the corner of 10th and Spring St.. Volunteer...
fox29.com
Philadelphia woman jailed in case of mistaken identity speaks out about 'terrible' experience
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman who spent several days in jail after being mistaken for a suspect wanted in Texas is speaking out about the experience. Julie Hudson, a Ph.D. candidate, was having trouble finding a rental property and failed a background check for Lyft due to a warrant in Webster, Texas, that came up on her background check.
Jerry Blavat’s Health Condition Details, Funeral Arrangements
The funeral for Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey who died on Friday at age 82 will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with mass scheduled at 11:30...
fox29.com
Temple student slugged by attacker during carjacking in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The victim's roommate told police the group of at least three attackers threw cement at the victim and shattered his back window, then threw cement at their apartment.
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-Round
With less than 3,000 people calling New Hope, PA home, it is a calm atmosphere in the small town, located in Bucks County. One well worth visiting, for more reasons than one. Here are four fun things to do, during winter as well as the summer.
Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation
One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen
Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.
fox29.com
Woman shot as hail of over 30 bullets leads to barricade situation inside Tacony home
PHILADELPHIA - A 47-year-old woman miraculously suffered just one non-life-threatening shot after more than 30 shots were fired from a Tacony home overnight. She told police she was sitting in a car with a man on the 6700 block of Marsden Street when they heard multiple gunshots just before midnight.
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
fox29.com
Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
