Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Temple University holds students-only townhall to address safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA - Temple University held a students-only townhall meeting on Monday to address crime and gun violence threatening the North Philadelphia campus. The meeting comes after several recent incidents of crime against Temple students living in off-campus residences, including a string of home invasions late last year. Keep_Us_Safe_TU, a student-run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

