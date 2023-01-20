Read full article on original website
Related
‘Blue Bloods’ Risks Losing Fans Over New Danny Reagan Storyline
Fans of some of our favorite primetime dramas tend to be a dedicated bunch, especially when it comes to rooting for a couple that they have been hoping to see finally get together. Shipping couples on our primetime shows is part of the excitement as TV watchers tune in regularly hoping to finally see some sparks begin to fly between two major characters.
Daily Beast
SNL Brilliantly Parodies ‘The White Lotus’ With ‘Black Lotus’
Between Aubrey Plaza’s hosting gig and Chloe Fineman’s dead-on Jennifer Coolidge impression, a White Lotus parody seemed inevitable on this week’s Saturday Night Live. But the show really outdid itself with “The Black Lotus.”. The pre-taped sketch began with Tanya checking into the hotel and telling...
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Scrapped As New Tour Becomes Singer’s Main Focus
Fashion icon and “Hung Up” hitmaker, Madonna, 64, is embarking on a world tour, and as a result, some of her other projects have been put on pause. As of Jan. 24, her highly-anticipated biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that the blonde beauty can “focus” on the tour, per Variety. Madonna’s film is reportedly “no longer in development at Universal Pictures,” the outlet’s sources claimed. The 64-year-old and Julia have not commented publicly on the matter at the time of publication.
Daily Beast
Wanda Sykes Mocks Trump’s Eulogy for Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ on ‘Daily Show’
Last week, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones kicked off her week as co-host of The Daily Show as only she could by coming out swinging against the sexually suggestive statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting this Monday, it was comedian Wanda Sykes’ turn behind the desk—and she found equally fertile comedic ground in an unlikely place.
Daily Beast
Drake’s Show at the Apollo Was an Underwhelming Victory Lap
After several delays and postponements over the past several weeks—and apparently suffering an injured ankle just days ago—Canadian superstar Drake finally took the stage at Harlem’s Apollo Theater over the weekend for an exclusive two-night event in partnership with SiriusXM and his recently launched channel on the platform, Sound 42.
Comments / 0